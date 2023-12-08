The Game Awards 2023: All The Winners In One Place

The Game Awards haved returned for 2023, selecting its winners from a contentious field of nominees! Major titles like Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake II slugged it out for GOTY status, and the other categories are just as heated. Hi-Fi Rush lead a strong field in the art direction category, while Spider-Man 2 fruitlessly duked it out against Cyberpunk 2077‘s last-ditch lunge for awards it never got in 2020.
As we do every year, we live-blogged The Game Awards winners in each category as they came to hand. If you’d like to check out all the trailers that dropped during the show, make sure to follow our TGA trailer live blog here!
Without further ado, The Game Awards winners for 2023.
The Game Awards 2023 Winners
Best Family Game
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Innovation in Accessibility
Forza Motorsport
Best Esports Athlete
Faker
Best Esports Coach
Potter
Best Esports Event
2023 League of Legends World Championship
Best Esports Game
Valorant
Best Esports Team
JD Gaming
Content Creator of the Year
Ironmouse
Best Performance
Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Narrative
Alan Wake II
Best Debut Indie Game
Cocoon
Best Action Game
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Best Art Direction
Alan Wake II
Best VR/AR
Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Best Mobile Game
Honkai Star Rail
Best Audio Design
Hi-Fi Rush
Games for Impact
Tchia
Best Score & Music
Final Fantasy XVI
Best Independent Game
Sea of Stars
Best Community Support
Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Fighting Game
Street Fighter 6
Most Anticipated Game
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Best Ongoing Game
Cyberpunk 2077
Best Adaptation
The Last of Us (HBO)
Best Action Adventure Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG
Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing
Forza Motorsport
Best Multiplayer
Baldur’s Gate 3
Player’s Voice
Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Game Direction
Alan Wake II
Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3
The Cheapest NBN 250 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply