The Game Awards 2023: All The Winners In One Place

The Game Awards haved returned for 2023, selecting its winners from a contentious field of nominees! Major titles like Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake II slugged it out for GOTY status, and the other categories are just as heated. Hi-Fi Rush lead a strong field in the art direction category, while Spider-Man 2 fruitlessly duked it out against Cyberpunk 2077‘s last-ditch lunge for awards it never got in 2020.

As we do every year, we live-blogged The Game Awards winners in each category as they came to hand. If you’d like to check out all the trailers that dropped during the show, make sure to follow our TGA trailer live blog here!

Without further ado, The Game Awards winners for 2023.

The Game Awards 2023 Winners

Best Family Game

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Innovation in Accessibility

Forza Motorsport

Best Esports Athlete

Faker

Best Esports Coach

Potter

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Best Esports Game

Valorant

Best Esports Team

JD Gaming

Content Creator of the Year

Ironmouse

Best Performance

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Narrative

Alan Wake II

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake II

Best VR/AR

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Best Mobile Game

Honkai Star Rail

Best Audio Design

Hi-Fi Rush

Games for Impact

Tchia

Best Score & Music

Final Fantasy XVI

Best Independent Game

Sea of Stars

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Fighting Game

Street Fighter 6

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Best Ongoing Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Best Adaptation

The Last of Us (HBO)

Best Action Adventure Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

Forza Motorsport

Best Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Player’s Voice

Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake II

Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3