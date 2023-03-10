Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Resident Evil 4 In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

What can you say about Resident Evil 4 that hasn’t been said a thousand times already? It’s one of the defining games of the Gamecube and PS2 era, and few would argue against it being one of the greatest video games ever. The fact that it’s been re-released for pretty much every console and platform since its launch is a testament to how timeless it is.

A new edition of Resident Evil 4 is set to launch on 24 March and unlike the last 18 years of releases, this version of the game is a remake instead of a remaster. It follows on from the recent run of RE-makes, including the great Resident Evil 2 and the good-if-you-can-get-it-on-sale Resident Evil 3.

In Resident Evil 4, you play as Leon S. Kennedy, who is on a mission to rescue the US president’s daughter after she’s kidnapped. Leon’s hunt leads him to a rural Spanish town and things get a bit complicated when he discovers that it’s under the control of a cult that plans to use a mind-controlling parasite to take over the world.

If you’ve never played the previous Resident Evil games, don’t worry. Resident Evil 4 is pretty welcoming for people new to the franchise. “Leon doesn’t like zombies” is pretty much all you need to know.

Here’s everywhere you can grab a cheap copy of the Resident Evil 4 remake ahead of its release.

READ MORE Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor In Australia

Where can you get the Resident Evil 4 remake for cheap?

Resident Evil 4 is set to retail for $109.95, but a few retailers are offering some decent preorder prices. If you’re after the cheapest copy of Resident Evil 4, Gorilla Gaming is offering the PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox Series X editions of the game for $79.

After that, Amazon Australia is listing the game for $84.99, while both Big W and JB Hi-Fi have it for $89. JB Hi-Fi is also offering copies of the game that comes with a steelbook, but those will set you back $114.

Here’s where you can preorder a cheap copy of the Resident Evil 4 remake in Australia:

There was also a $600 Collector’s Edition of the Resident Evil 4 remake being offered by EB Games – “was” being the keyword here, because it doesn’t seem to be available anymore. I’m sure the scalper prices are reasonable.

READ MORE Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom In Australia

If you’d rather play the game on PC, you have a handful of options. At this moment, Green Man Gaming has the cheapest price for the Resident Evil 4 remake at $71.81.

There’s also a Deluxe Edition that includes a handful of DLC, including costumes, charms and weapons. Green Man Gaming also has the cheapest copy of this edition at $83.78.

Here’s where you can preorder a cheap PC copy of the Resident Evil 4 remake in Australia:

Green Man Gaming : $71.81 (Standard) | $83.78 (Deluxe)

: $71.81 (Standard) | $83.78 (Deluxe) Fanatical : $77.66 (Standard) | $84.77 (Deluxe)

: $77.66 (Standard) | $84.77 (Deluxe) Humble Bundle : $85.49 (Standard) | $99.74 (Deluxe)

: $85.49 (Standard) | $99.74 (Deluxe) Steam: $85.49 (Standard) | $99.74 (Deluxe)

Resident Evil 4 will launch in Australia on 24 March, on the PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S.