Resident Evil 4 Remake Mods Free Leon From His Shirt, Among Other Things

It’s been just shy of a week since Capcom gave gamers a taste of the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake via the Chainsaw Demo, and folks are already popping off with ingenious and eccentric mods for the iconic zombie shooter.

As is tradition, PC mods, particularly those hailing from the video game modding website Nexus Mods, are the museum of modern art for bizarre fan-made creations. While user interface and gameplay mods like SilverEzredes’ Tint Remover and FluffyQuack’ Never Bingo kill limit removal are pleasing and practical ways to improve the Chainsaw Demo, oftentimes the most interesting mods are ones that tap into gamer fever dream territory. While I’ve yet to discover a remake of Leon’s tramp stamp tattoo mod for the original Resident Evil 4, there are already some other Leon-centric Chainsaw Demo mods to download and install for your zombie-killing pleasure.

RE4 Nexus mods that’ll make you go ‘no way, fam’

First up is the Nexus user flopity flips’ Maid Leon character mod. We’re starting off strong here, folks. This mod does as its description so eloquently claims by making the S in Leon S. Kennedy stand for “serve.” Who could’ve guessed Leon had thighs with the compressive force to easily crush a watermelon? Certainly not me.

Keeping the Resident Evil to Devil May Cry pipeline alive is Nexus user galenhy’s Dante (Chainsaw Demo) mod. Much like the mod that transforms Leon into Metal Gear Rising’s Raiden, this character mod turns Leon into DMC’s Dante. Think of it as the video game equivalent of that Nicholas Cage movie, Face/Off.

Aside from the character swaps, Nexus’ most popular RE4 Chainsaw Demo mods include one that turns Leon into a panda, one that puts him back in his Resident Evil 2 remake Racoon Police Department uniform, and a mod that turns Leon’s handgun and survival knife into a banana and a spoon, respectively. Should the latter mod be implemented into the Resident Evil 4 remake proper, I’d imagine it would make Leon’s chainsaw parries and his battle with Jack Krauser all the more impressive.

Last and certainly not least is creator TrieuPham’s two-peat “skimpy” mods: Shirtless Leon and Thongs Leon. Y’know, the two genders. There’s not much to add to what these “miscellaneous” mod does that isn’t already apparent. The boy’s got his pigeon chest and Hawaiian sweet rolls out on display to stun Las Plagas into a neck-breaking German suplex. While Leon’s Shirtless and Thong looks aren’t very practical for a zombie apocalypse, neither are his impromptu wrestling moves. Live your truth, Leon.

Resident Evil 4 remake launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 24.