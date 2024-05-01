Xbox Showcase 2024 Returns In June, Promises Mystery Game (Its Call Of Duty)

Xbox has announced its mid-year Showcase for 2024. Like last year, the show will be part of the Summer Game Fest program and will take the place of what used to be the Xbox E3 showcase. Xbox says the showcase will feature titles from its many, many studios including Bethesda and the recently acquired Activision Blizzard. There will also be a number of announcements from third-party partners. Also, like last year, it will feature a second, game-specific showcase that follows the main show (last year was Starfield, if you remember).

Xbox is playing coy about what this extra show is about, saying it’s been redacted. This is obviously a hint — things that have been redacted are usually found in government documents and often have something to do with the military. If there’s a game in the Xbox catalogue that fits that bill, I think it’s pretty clear to everyone what it is. This is, for sure, a showcase for Call of Duty Black Ops 5. Cute social media play, but you aren’t fooling anyone with this goof, Xbox.

Below are the times and dates for the Xbox Showcase in 2024. Fair warning: It will again be held very early in the morning.

When To Watch The Xbox Showcase 2024 In Australia And New Zealand

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

Monday, June 10

3:00 AM AEST

NT, SA

Monday, June 10

2:30 AM ACST

WA

Monday, June 10

1:00 AM AWST

NZ

Monday, June 10

5:00 AM NZST

Source: Xbox Blog

Image: Xbox, Kotaku Australia