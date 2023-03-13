The Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Has Some Cool Secrets

Last week, Capcom released a demo for its upcoming remake of the classic 2005 third-person horror game, Resident Evil 4. And while the demo is fairly small, fans have found a hidden weapon and other secrets tucked away in this small taste of what’s coming later this month.

I pounced on the demo the moment it went live. After playing through once, I walked away very excited to experience more Resident Evil 4 remake. As you might expect, the short demo — out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC — reminded me a lot of the original, but looked and played differently enough that it was like re-experiencing one of my favourite games all over again. But I didn’t poke at it much beyond that one run. Turns out, that was a mistake, as this tiny slice of the upcoming horror remake has some neat secrets to discover. So, you might want to jump back in to start digging, or just keep on reading.

How to unlock the RE4 demo’s hidden mode

The first cool secret, spotted by Twitter shortly after the demo landed, is a special exclusive difficulty option: Mad Chainsaw Mode. However, I thought people were trolling or making up creepypasta-like nonsense at first, as it reportedly would only appear randomly for players. But nope, Mad Chainsaw Mode isn’t some weird hoax, but an actual part of the demo. And according to text that appears when it triggers, this hidden mode won’t be in the full game, so it seems to just be a fun little secret for demo players.

More recently, people also discovered that you can actually manually trigger this super-secret hard mode via a simple cheat code. Just highlight the “Main Story” option in the opening menu and hold L1 and R1 (or LB and RB on Xbox or shift and space on PC). Then input this code:

PS4/PS5: Up, left, down, right, Square, Triangle, Circle, X, X

Xbox Series X/S: Up, left, down, right, X, Y, B, A, A

PC: W, A, S, D, R, I, E, F

(Heads up: Some players report the PC code is finicky and prone to not working when using a keyboard.)

If you do this correctly, you’ll unlock the option to start Mad Chainsaw mode. Just be warned that enemies on this difficulty are much stronger, spawn in different places, and there are no checkpoints. So if you die, you start over from the beginning. There’s also a change made to the chainsaw-wielding boss you encounter in the village, but I won’t spoil everything…

How to find the demo’s secret SMG

A hidden difficulty mode isn’t the only cool secret players have uncovered in the RE4 demo. It turns out that there’s a whole secret weapon to be found, too. To find it, you’ll need to start the demo like normal and make your way to the cabin. Once you get past the cutscenes and fight your first enemy — before you head up the stairs to escape — open your inventory and drop everything. A bit weird, but trust me.

Now escape the cabin and make sure not to pick up anything on your way to the village. Once you see the cop get burned alive (yikes!) you’ll want to head to the left part of the village’s back area. Watch out for villagers that’ll try to attack you.

If you dropped all your items and didn’t pick up anything since, you should find a well in an area that’s usually blocked off, barring Leon from entering. Climb down the ladder and pop open the chest down there to obtain your new TMP submachine gun. Also, break the barrels near the chest to get some ammo.

Oh and one more cool thing about this TMP secret: After you find the hidden SMG, you’ll have it in your inventory each time you play the demo.

What else is there to find?

It’s possible that buried deep in this demo is another secret or two, but as of yet, players haven’t found anything. But even if this is all there is, I’m more than happy. Demos are so rare these days, that even getting one for a big, upcoming game is cool. But including demo-exclusive secrets and modes is even better. It reminds me of all the wild secret hunting players did in Resident Evil 7’s beloved demo. And no, as of this writing, nobody has found a mannequin finger. Well, not yet, at least…

The Resident Evil 4 remake is out soon on March 24 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, and PC. Sadly, that’s not a typo. The game is skipping Xbox One, at least for now.