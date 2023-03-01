All The Major Video Game Releases To Look Out For In March

Hello and welcome to another huge month in gaming. 2022 had a lot of new video games, but 2023 is even bigger.

Coming off an already-packed couple of months, March has even more games to look forward to, including the much-anticipated remake of Resident Evil 4 and a new souls-like game from the creators of Nioh.

Here are the new video games you can dive into in March 2023.

What new video games are coming out in March 2023?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Release date: March 3

The next game from the creators of Nioh is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a souls-like game set in a new dark fantasy world as a nameless militia soldier fights for survival using Chinese martial arts. If you need something to fill the Elden Ring void this will probably do it.

WWE 2K23

Release date: March 17

It’s time for the annual instalment of WWE 2K23. The wrestling simulator allows you to play as your favourite WWE wrestler, including the iconic career of John Cena. You can play solo or in 3v3 or 4v4 multiplayer matches as you pit your dream lineup of wrestlers against each other.

Tchia

Release date: March 21

If you can’t get away for a tropical adventure right now, Tchia is the next best thing. You’ll play as Tchia as she explores a fictional open-world archipelago, not too dissimilar to New Caledonia. You’ll have the ability to climb, glide and swim through this stunning tropical paradise that really brings holiday vibes to your home.

Resident Evil 4

Release date: March 24

The remake of the 2005 classic comes to modern consoles this month as Resident Evil 4 returns. Playing as Leon Kennedy, you’re sent on a mission to rescue the daughter of the U.S. President who has been taken to a Spanish village overrun by a cult that worships a mysterious parasite. This latest remake offers six optional control schemes and has improved visuals and gameplay mechanics to emulate the feel of the original while making it feel fresh for the next generation.

