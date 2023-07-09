This Week In Games Australia: Exoprimal, Oxenfree 2, And A Mega Man Throwback

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, Kotaku Australia’s regular look at all the games Aussies will be playing in the next seven days.

This week marks another major launch for Capcom, with the arrival of Exoprimal, a game that feels like someone pasted the lyrics to Ninja Sex Party’s Dinosaur Laser Fight into a design doc. I strongly approve. Elsewhere, the long-awaited spooky teen adventure Oxenfree 2 finally makes its debut, and Gravity Circuit throws it back to classic Mega Man in the best possible way.

Don’t forget, if you’d like a preview of this list, you can catch The Kotaku Australia Podcast every Friday afternoon! Emily and I catch up on what we’ve been playing, and what we think you should keep an eye out for in the week ahead. You can find our little show wherever fine podcasts are uploaded.

Without further ado, here’s what’s coming out this week.

July 11

Death or Treat (NS)

Unbridled: Horse Designer (PC)

July 12

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO, Mobile)

July 13

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)

Touhou: New World (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)

Testament: The Order of High-Human (PC)

July 14

Gravity Circuit (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)

Exoprimal (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Catch & Cook: Fishing Adventure (PC)

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon (NS)

Jagged Alliance 3 (PC)

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy (PC)

Throwback (PC, VR)

July 15

Goobies (PC)

Surrounded (PC)