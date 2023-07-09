‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

This Week In Games Australia: Exoprimal, Oxenfree 2, And A Mega Man Throwback

David Smith

David Smith

Published 8 mins ago: July 10, 2023 at 8:23 am -
Filed to:capcom
exoprimalgravity circuitNintendonintendo switchoxenfree 2Pcplaystation 4playstation 5ps4ps5switchthis week in games australiaxbox onexbox series sxbox series xxsx
This Week In Games Australia: Exoprimal, Oxenfree 2, And A Mega Man Throwback
Image: Capcom, Night School Studio, Domesticated Ant Studios, Kotaku Australia

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, Kotaku Australia’s regular look at all the games Aussies will be playing in the next seven days.

This week marks another major launch for Capcom, with the arrival of Exoprimal, a game that feels like someone pasted the lyrics to Ninja Sex Party’s Dinosaur Laser Fight into a design doc. I strongly approve. Elsewhere, the long-awaited spooky teen adventure Oxenfree 2 finally makes its debut, and Gravity Circuit throws it back to classic Mega Man in the best possible way.

Don’t forget, if you’d like a preview of this list, you can catch The Kotaku Australia Podcast every Friday afternoon! Emily and I catch up on what we’ve been playing, and what we think you should keep an eye out for in the week ahead. You can find our little show wherever fine podcasts are uploaded.

Without further ado, here’s what’s coming out this week.

July 11

Death or Treat (NS)

Unbridled: Horse Designer (PC)

 

July 12

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO, Mobile)

 

July 13

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)

Touhou: New World (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)

Testament: The Order of High-Human (PC)

 

July 14

Gravity Circuit (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)

Exoprimal (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Catch & Cook: Fishing Adventure (PC)

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon (NS)

Jagged Alliance 3 (PC)

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy (PC)

Throwback (PC, VR)

 

July 15

Goobies (PC)

Surrounded (PC)

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.