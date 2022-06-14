Capcom Announces A Dragon’s Dogma… Video

Today’s Capcom showcase had something for every type of Capcom fan. Except, of course, for the Dragon’s Dogma fans.

The showcase detailed the latest on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom arcade games, more information on the Dino Crisis-esque Exoprimal, and a lot of juicy Resident Evil news. There were a few snubs, of course, with no mention of Devil May Cry and Mega Man.

There was, however, a mention of Dragon’s Dogma in the form of… announcing an anniversary video.

Dragon’s Dogma celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. Launching May 22nd, 2012, it proved immediately popular for its combat and worldbuilding. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen arrived a year later for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, followed by the HD definitive version of the game for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016. Most recently, Dragon’s Dogma made its way to Nintendo Switch in 2019.

And then there was the Dragon’s Dogma Netflix anime in 2020. It was an Extremely Fine adaptating that garnered a very funny review snippet from American children’s media watchdog Common Sense Media.

So what’s next for Dragon’s Dogma, then? Duh, a video.

At about the 20 minute mark of the Capcom Showcase, Hideaki Itsuno, the game director of Dragon’s Dogma, appeared in a lovely Dragon’s Dogma baseball shirt to announce the exciting news: Dragon’s Dogma is getting a video.

Huh? What’s that? You were wanting Dragon’s Dogma 2? No. You do not get Dragon’s Dogma 2. At least not yet. For now, you get a video celebrating 10 years of Dragon’s Dogma.

This isn’t the first time that Capcom has teased a video with a video, but it’s definitely the funniest. There’s already so much hype around the potential release of Dragon’s Dogma 2, especially ever since the Nvidia GeForce Now leak in 2021. It’s the ultimate tease.

That being said, there’s definitely still a chance that all will be revealed in the 10th-anniversary video for Dragon’s Dogma. Itsuno mentioned the video will talk about ‘how and what Dragon’s Dogma came to be,” which could be a sign that it’s all been leading up to this.

Or, on the complete other side of the spectrum, this could be an ‘In Memoriam’ of the series. All that being said, the Dragon’s Dogma 10th-anniversary video will be released in Australia on June 17th 2022 at 8:00 am AEST.