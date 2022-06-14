See Games Differently

Capcom Announces A Dragon’s Dogma… Video

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 4 hours ago: June 14, 2022 at 10:49 am -
Filed to:capcom
dragons dogmadragons dogma 10th anniversarydragons dogma dark arisenresident evil
Capcom Announces A Dragon’s Dogma… Video
Image: Capcom

Today’s Capcom showcase had something for every type of Capcom fan. Except, of course, for the Dragon’s Dogma fans.

The showcase detailed the latest on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom arcade games, more information on the Dino Crisis-esque Exoprimal, and a lot of juicy Resident Evil news. There were a few snubs, of course, with no mention of Devil May Cry and Mega Man.

There was, however, a mention of Dragon’s Dogma in the form of… announcing an anniversary video.

Dragon’s Dogma celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. Launching May 22nd, 2012, it proved immediately popular for its combat and worldbuilding. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen arrived a year later for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, followed by the HD definitive version of the game for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016. Most recently, Dragon’s Dogma made its way to Nintendo Switch in 2019.

And then there was the Dragon’s Dogma Netflix anime in 2020. It was an Extremely Fine adaptating that garnered a very funny review snippet from American children’s media watchdog Common Sense Media.

Capcom Announces A Dragon’s Dogma… Video
Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

So what’s next for Dragon’s Dogma, then? Duh, a video.

At about the 20 minute mark of the Capcom Showcase, Hideaki Itsuno, the game director of Dragon’s Dogma, appeared in a lovely Dragon’s Dogma baseball shirt to announce the exciting news: Dragon’s Dogma is getting a video.

Huh? What’s that? You were wanting Dragon’s Dogma 2? No. You do not get Dragon’s Dogma 2. At least not yet. For now, you get a video celebrating 10 years of Dragon’s Dogma.

This isn’t the first time that Capcom has teased a video with a video, but it’s definitely the funniest. There’s already so much hype around the potential release of Dragon’s Dogma 2, especially ever since the Nvidia GeForce Now leak in 2021. It’s the ultimate tease.

That being said, there’s definitely still a chance that all will be revealed in the 10th-anniversary video for Dragon’s Dogma. Itsuno mentioned the video will talk about ‘how and what Dragon’s Dogma came to be,” which could be a sign that it’s all been leading up to this.

Or, on the complete other side of the spectrum, this could be an ‘In Memoriam’ of the series. All that being said, the Dragon’s Dogma 10th-anniversary video will be released in Australia on June 17th 2022 at 8:00 am AEST.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.