3 New Video Games You Need To Pick Up In July

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: July 4, 2023 at 3:38 pm -
Filed to:entertainment
gamingvideo games
3 New Video Games You Need To Pick Up In July
Images: Netflix/Nintendo

July marks the halfway point through what has already been a big year for games. July actually gives us a bit of breathing room in the video game calendar, but there are still a few things to look forward to. Let’s check out what’s being released this month.

What new video games are coming out in July 2023?

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Release date: July 13

The anticipated sequel to the indie darling Oxenfree is releasing this month and it will be part of Netflix’s game library for subscribers. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals sees Riley return to her hometown to investigate mysterious radio signals that lead to some mind-bending discoveries.

Pikmin 4

Release date: July 21

Pikmin, the little plantlike creatures you can grow and command are back in a new game, Pikmin 4, with a new world to explore. A new feature this time around is the Ice Pikmin, which can freeze enemies in your environment. You also get a dog named Oatchi in Pikmin 4, which is really all you need to know to run out and pick up this game when it’s on sale.

Remnant II

Release date: July 25

The sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, Remnant II invites players to play solo or in co-op with two other friends to face off against deadly creatures and god-like bosses in new worlds. The game blends ranged and melee combat and requires you to choose specific gear and weapons to prepare for the battles ahead.

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll bring lists of the best games to buy every month of the year.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in July? Let us know in the comments.

This article has been updated to reflect the new games released in July 2023.

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

