Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of Resident Evil Village In Australia

This week, the latest instalment in Capcom’s long-running survival horror series, Resident Evil Village (AKA Resident Evil VIII or Resident Evil 8), is set to be released.

Picking up from where 2017’s Resident Evil VII left off, the game follows Ethan Winters after he’s kidnapped, along with his wife Mia and baby daughter Rosemary, and dumped in a mysterious European village.

To reunite with his family, Ethan needs to traverse through the village and a big spooky, gothic castle, while facing off against a variety of monsters. We’re talking mermen and vampires and werewolves (oh my!).

And yes, that includes the 2.9m tall Lady Dimitrescu – a character some people have already formed some strong feelings about.

There are currently two demos available for Resident Evil Village. If you haven’t played either of them yet and considering how close we’re to launch, you’re probably better off waiting until May 7.

Where can you grab a cheap copy of Resident Evil Village?

A full price copy of Resident Evil Village will set you back $109.95, regardless of which console you pick it up for.

The PS4 copy of the game does include a free digital upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. The Xbox version plays on both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

In terms of lowest price, Mighty Ape is offering Resident Evil Village for $75, plus $5.90 delivery.

Meanwhile, both Dick Smith and Kogan are offering the horror title for $79, with the latter offering free shipping through the Kogan First membership.

Amazon is also offering free shipping for Resident Evil Village, which has a price tag of $80.90.

After that, Harvey Norman has the game for $88, while JB Hi-Fi, Big W and Catch are selling it for $89.

However, if you live in Canberra, you can visit the to-scale display of Lady Dimitrescu at JB Hi-Fi. And how can you put a price of such an experience?

Here are the best prices around if you haven’t already placed pre-order:

We’ll find out if Lady Dimitrescu step on Ethan when Resident Evil Village launches on May 7.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest reviews, guides and info about the game.