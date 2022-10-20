Everything We Saw At The Big Resident Evil Showcase

Today, Capcom held another digital showcase dedicated to all things Resident Evil. Previously, the publisher had done something similar back in June and before that, in April of 2021. As in those, Capcom used the event to show off new trailers and gameplay footage from upcoming Resident Evil projects, like Resident Evil 4‘s remake.

Here’s everything Capcom announced and showed during today’s event, which was about 30 minutes long. You can also watch the whole presentation below.

A New Trailer For The Winters’ Expansion

Capcom kicked off the show with a new trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC expansion, which includes a new narrative campaign starring Ethan’s daughter, Rose. The developers also shared some more background on Rose and why they decided to make her the star of Village’s new story expansion.

The Winters’ Expansion — which can be bought separately or as part of a larger Resident Evil Village Gold Edition package — also includes a new third-person mode for the main campaign and new content for the game’s action-packed Mercenaries mode, even letting you play as Lady Dimitrescu herself. (Though she will now be shorter, in one of the biggest disappointments of 2022.)

All of this is out on October 28, 2022, for all major platforms.

Multiplayer Shooter Resident Evil Re:Verse Still Coming Out Later This Month

While I’m not very excited to play it, the online shooter Resident Evil Re:Verse is still coming out on October 28. It will be free for all owners of Resident Evil Village or Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. Capcom announced it will fully support crossplay and showed off new gameplay featuring locations and characters from Village.

Capcom says it has plans to update this game multiple times, even showcasing a roadmap of new content coming to the game post-launch. It will also have an early access period starting October 24 for all Village owners.

Resident Evil Village Coming To Mac, Past Games Getting Nintendo Switch Cloud Versions

Capcom also announced the release date for new cloud versions of Resident Evil Village, RE7, RE2 Remake, and RE3 Remake coming to Nintendo Switch. It had previously announced that these ports were in the works, but now we know when we can play them.

All of the games will have demos, letting folks check out how well they stream over their internet connection. RE2‘s cloud version releases on November 11 of this year. After that, RE3 hits on November 18, and finally, RE7 lands on December 16, 2022.

Resident Evil Village is also making the leap to Macs on October 28, with the Winters’ Expansion DLC coming at a later, unannounced date.

New Gameplay Of Resident Evil 4 Remake, Pre-Orders Start

Capcom previously promised more gameplay footage of the upcoming remake and really delivered it during the event. In the footage, we see what appears to be a reimagined version of the opening section of RE4, including the iconic village sequence and that cool moment when Leon leaps out a window like an action star. Even the scary chainsaw man showed up to ruin Leon’s day. Yeah, I’m going to be buying this game again.

Capcom also released a brand-new cinematic trailer featuring Ada, Ashley, and other scenes from iconic moments in the game, like the lake fight.

You can now pre-order Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC starting today, with various versions coming with different goodies. In a very nice move, Capcom says folks who buy the game on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free. This new remake is out on March 24, 2023.