‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

The Resident Evil 4 Collector’s Edition Is $600 In Australia

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: January 20, 2023 at 3:56 pm -
Filed to:capcom
collectors editionPlayStationplaystation 4playstation 5ps5resident evilresident evil 4Xboxxbox onexbox series sxbox series xxsx
The Resident Evil 4 Collector’s Edition Is $600 In Australia
Image: Capcom, Kotaku Australia

Preorders for the collectors edition of the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake have gone live at EB Games, and they’re a bit expensive.

As spotted by our mates at Press Start Australia, the full collector’s edition is an EB Games exclusive, weighing in at a whopping RRP of $599.95.

So what the hell does a $600 Resident Evil 4 collectors edition get you? As announced by Capcom in October, you get a copy of the game, a steelbook case, an artbook, a poster, a Collector’s Box (which looks like one of the chests Leon uses to store his things in), a pack of extra DLC and a copy of the digital soundtrack. There’s also a figure (they call it figure, not a statue) of Leon in his bomber jacket, holding a shotgun.

I’ve tried to find photos of the Leon statue to get an idea of the detail involved, and this is the best I could find.

The Resident Evil 4 Collector’s Edition Is $600 In Australia
Image: EB Games

I’ll let you be the judge. Again, Capcom wants $600 for this.

I think we can all agree that that price point is scarier than anything lurking in the game.

In a break from recent collector’s edition drops, the Resident Evil 4 collectors edition is available to all. Recent drops, like the equally overpriced Hogwarts Legacy collectors edition, have been available exclusively to Level 5 customers, those who’ve ascended to the highest tier of the retailer’s loyalty program.

If for whatever reason you’d like to preorder a Resident Evil 4 collector’s edition, you can find the PS5 version here, the PS4 version here, and Xbox Series X|S/One version here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • EB’s level 5 system is a corrupt piece of money farming limitation, it does not support loyalty just people that spend large amounts of money.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.