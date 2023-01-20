The Resident Evil 4 Collector’s Edition Is $600 In Australia

Preorders for the collectors edition of the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake have gone live at EB Games, and they’re a bit expensive.

As spotted by our mates at Press Start Australia, the full collector’s edition is an EB Games exclusive, weighing in at a whopping RRP of $599.95.

So what the hell does a $600 Resident Evil 4 collectors edition get you? As announced by Capcom in October, you get a copy of the game, a steelbook case, an artbook, a poster, a Collector’s Box (which looks like one of the chests Leon uses to store his things in), a pack of extra DLC and a copy of the digital soundtrack. There’s also a figure (they call it figure, not a statue) of Leon in his bomber jacket, holding a shotgun.

I’ve tried to find photos of the Leon statue to get an idea of the detail involved, and this is the best I could find.

I’ll let you be the judge. Again, Capcom wants $600 for this.

I think we can all agree that that price point is scarier than anything lurking in the game.

In a break from recent collector’s edition drops, the Resident Evil 4 collectors edition is available to all. Recent drops, like the equally overpriced Hogwarts Legacy collectors edition, have been available exclusively to Level 5 customers, those who’ve ascended to the highest tier of the retailer’s loyalty program.

If for whatever reason you’d like to preorder a Resident Evil 4 collector’s edition, you can find the PS5 version here, the PS4 version here, and Xbox Series X|S/One version here.