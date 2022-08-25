See Games Differently

Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition Is Available For Preorder Today If You Feel Like Giving A Transphobe $500

Ky Stewart

Published 1 hour ago: August 25, 2022 at 10:36 am -
Image: Hogwarts Legacy, WarnerBros / Kotaku Australia

Wizards, the time has come for you to get your wands out and say ‘Accio money’ because the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition is available for preorders on EB Games today.

If waiting for the release of the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy wasn’t enough, you can now get a whole bunch of cool shit for when the game drops.

A whole bunch of cool shit that will set you back $AU499.95. Yes! You read that correctly. My wallet goes ‘ouchie’.

Preorders open at 11 am Thursday, 25 August. You can purchase yours on EB Games’ website. That’s today, so jump to it now, so you don’t miss out. Because nasty scalpers are still around, it’s strictly one order per customer.

Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition
Image: Hogwarts Legacy, WarnerBros

If you’re wondering what on earth you could possibly be paying $500 for, here’s what you’ll get as part of the Collector’s Edition:

  • Hogwarts Legacy full game
  • Life-size floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book Base
  • Steelbook disc case
  • Digital Dark Arts Pack including:
    • Thestral mount
    • Dark Arts cosmetic set
    • Dark Arts battle arena
  •  Digital Onyx Hippogriff mount
  • Digital Dark Arts garrison hat
  • Digital Kelpie robe
  • 72 hours early access

So yeah, you do actually get quite a lot with the money you’re paying. The most exciting one is probably the 72-hour early access to the game. How cool would it feel to be a lucky few playing the game three days before the public release?

If you spotted a Thestral mount in the Digital Dark Arts Pack but are still unsure about whether it’s worth the cash money dollars, here’s a snippet of what it’ll look like in Hogwarts Legacy. 

Personally, I don’t have $500 to spare, and if I did, I don’t know if I would want to give it to She Who Shall Not Be Named.

I’ve written in the past about how my mixed feelings about Hogwarts Legacy. While I don’t want to support someone who consistently attacks people in my community, I am still excited to play the game and support the developers who have nothing to do with the vile thoughts of the series creator.

But crikey Joe, $500 is a steep price to pay for something that will inadvertently support Master of the Transphobic Arts JK Rowling (please don’t sue me, Joanne. If I can’t afford a Collector’s Edition, I can’t afford legal fees either).

Hogwarts Legacy’s release date has been pushed back to February 2023.

If you don’t want to splurge $500 on the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition, here are some great places you can donate to.

You could also spend the money on rent, food, headphones or even some fish! Or you can keep your money to save for when Ruby’s goblins take over.

Ky Stewart

Ky Stewart is a producer at Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku Australia. He covers a wide range of topics including technology, entertainment, gaming, health and all things life. He is also a proud Dharug and Kamilaroi person.

Ky is obsessed with all things pop culture, technology, the environment and knowing when foods expire.

You can normally find Ky giving you life advice on random things you didn’t know you needed advice on and telling you all of his niche movie opinions.

  • Misleading title. Some of that $500 would go to EB, then too much would go to the publisher, then too little would go to the actual developers. Some other set aside amount would go to Rowling.
    Unless she got paid upfront, in which case she’s already got her money and all your $500 is going to people from Warner Bros to EB.

    At any rate, might be a good gift for the missus. I wonder if she’d let me spend that much on her.

  • Buying the game at all is a difficult situation, some of the money will absolutely go to the author which I don’t want no matter how little difference it makes, but on the other hand the developer really seems to be trying something ambitious here that fans have always wanted, if it ends up being good they should be supported. The books themselves certainly aren’t transphobic at all, quite the opposite somehow, it’s the author who has lost their marbles with all that money in isolation from reality and logic as so often happens.

  • Nothing in that box is worth $500. We don’t even have to get to the name calling – it’s a flat out ripoff.

    • “Collector’s editions” are always ripoffs, what’s new? You wouldn’t have entertained buying it regardless.

      • Nah, not all of them. Nintendo offering fairly chonky books with their games are a good deal when those same books would be $60+ standalone anyway. This is $500 and we don’t even get a good book or OST out of it. Most of it is in game junk, or trinket shit that cost them $5 to manufacture. This is a real ripoff.

  • Alas, it seems even KotakuAU is not safe from the cancer that has infected the US branch. I’m sure Rowling is on twitter today calling for the mythical “trans genocide” slacktivists always talk about, even though she’s never said anything rainbow-phobic. Is it really a thoughtcrime to ask for more checks and balances, instead of being over-enthusiastic (or more concerningly, just being lazy) to send children and young adults who are still developing off to affirmation surgery?

    More likely than not, she’s out there pushing the Great Reset and the dismantling of nations’ borders, supporting hordes of illegal immigration.

    That ‘levitating wand’ looks familiar. Could’ve sworn I’ve seen a product like having been put out that a few years ago, explicitly targeting the Harry Potter fans. That would explain the bulk of the 500 pricetag, it’s not like that magnetic levitating doodad you’d get from the Questacon where the only thing keeping it rocketing off is an acrylic screen. It’s a bit more sophisticated than that.

    Personally, not a fan of it, as it wouldn’t just take up horizontal but also vertical space. An art book of some sort would’ve been nicer, especially if the world is as fleshed-out as they say it will be (unlikely). The concept artwork and various iterations of a game’s environment are always interesting to pore over.

    What’s more interesting, however, is that the case is called a ‘steel case’, instead of STEELBOOK(TM). It’s even referred to as such in the official unboxing videos. [1] Guess WB didn’t want to shell out for licensing that overpriced brand name. It’s like companies licensing Velcro(TM) instead of a generic.

    [1] https://youtu.be/NlPKejj-oEw

