Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition Is Available For Preorder Today If You Feel Like Giving A Transphobe $500

Wizards, the time has come for you to get your wands out and say ‘Accio money’ because the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition is available for preorders on EB Games today.

If waiting for the release of the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy wasn’t enough, you can now get a whole bunch of cool shit for when the game drops.

A whole bunch of cool shit that will set you back $AU499.95. Yes! You read that correctly. My wallet goes ‘ouchie’.

Preorders open at 11 am Thursday, 25 August. You can purchase yours on EB Games’ website. That’s today, so jump to it now, so you don’t miss out. Because nasty scalpers are still around, it’s strictly one order per customer.

If you’re wondering what on earth you could possibly be paying $500 for, here’s what you’ll get as part of the Collector’s Edition:

Hogwarts Legacy full game

full game Life-size floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book Base

Steelbook disc case

Digital Dark Arts Pack including: Thestral mount Dark Arts cosmetic set Dark Arts battle arena

Digital Onyx Hippogriff mount

Digital Dark Arts garrison hat

Digital Kelpie robe

72 hours early access

So yeah, you do actually get quite a lot with the money you’re paying. The most exciting one is probably the 72-hour early access to the game. How cool would it feel to be a lucky few playing the game three days before the public release?

If you spotted a Thestral mount in the Digital Dark Arts Pack but are still unsure about whether it’s worth the cash money dollars, here’s a snippet of what it’ll look like in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay snippet of the Thestral Mount that you get in the deluxe edition. #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/RGC12Qz9K4 — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 24, 2022

Personally, I don’t have $500 to spare, and if I did, I don’t know if I would want to give it to She Who Shall Not Be Named.

I’ve written in the past about how my mixed feelings about Hogwarts Legacy. While I don’t want to support someone who consistently attacks people in my community, I am still excited to play the game and support the developers who have nothing to do with the vile thoughts of the series creator.

But crikey Joe, $500 is a steep price to pay for something that will inadvertently support Master of the Transphobic Arts JK Rowling (please don’t sue me, Joanne. If I can’t afford a Collector’s Edition, I can’t afford legal fees either).

Hogwarts Legacy’s release date has been pushed back to February 2023.

If you don’t want to splurge $500 on the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition, here are some great places you can donate to.

You could also spend the money on rent, food, headphones or even some fish! Or you can keep your money to save for when Ruby’s goblins take over.