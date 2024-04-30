kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Look At This Aussie-Made Party Game About Spanking Right Now, Its Important

It’s very important that you know about Spanky! It’s a Melbourne-made party game about smacking your friends squarely on their god-tier cake-shops and watch the jiggle physics fly (respectfully). It’s in early access now, and discounted so you can pick it up a little cheaper than normal.

Spanky! is the first title from Melbourne’s HappyHead Games. Each of the game’s rounds will be generated from a pool of possible conditions and the fastest way to win is chase your friends around and play their cheeks like bongos. There’s also items and loot to harvest, and if you thought we were done with the backside puns, think again. Adding to your cosmetics hoard requires finding Glute Boxes (fantastic) and using items like the AimButt (exquisite) and getting a speed boost with the Butt Buff.

This is, without a doubt, the best Aussie party game since Moving Out. Incredible gear.

The result is a frenetic, chaotic good game of tag with jiggle physics. I can see this bringing the house down at a Friday night games gathering.

You can find Spanky! on Steam here. It’s in early access now, but only for another couple of days. It launches on April 30.

Image: HappyHead Games, Kotaku Australia

