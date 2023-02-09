‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Here’s What Amiibo Get You In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Alyssa Mercante

Published 3 hours ago: February 10, 2023 at 6:29 am -
Filed to:action adventuregames
amiiboganonganondorflinkofopenworldvideogamesprincesszeldaraymondsingle playervideogamesthelegendofzeldavideogamecharactersvideogamesvideogamesdevelopedinjapanzelda
Here’s What Amiibo Get You In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed that it is releasing a brand-new Link amiibo when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches this year on May 12, and that older amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series can be scanned for “helpful materials, weapons, or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned.”

Read More: Everything We Saw During The Surprise Nintendo Direct

According to the official Nintendo Twitter account, the new Link amiibo launching on May 12 will give you a cool blue and brown skin for your in-game paraglider, with the Hylian crest embroidered on it. The Link rider amiibo from Breath of the Wild gives you a darker, more game-appropriate fabric, while the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo from Skyward Sword offers a blue grey glider, and the Majora’s Mask Link amiibo gives you, obviously, a Majora’s mask paraglider.

The tweet doesn’t tell you what “helpful materials” or weapons you might get from scanning these amiibo, or if all the other other amiibo that have released throughout Zelda’s history will give you a different themed motif when scanned. We reached out to Nintendo for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication. The new Amiibo probably worth getting, though. For Breath of the Wild, players were able to use Amiibo to get rare loot.

As always, expect the newest Tears of the Kingdom amiibo to fly off the shelves, as these little collectibles often sell out immediately. Back in 2021, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager amiibo cards were impossible to find, leading to a second-hand market of ridiculously racked-up prices offering buyers a chance to get Raymond on their island if they just forked over $US175 ($243).

The amiibo information was deftly snuck into the Tears of the Kingdom presentation at yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, which also gave us our best look at the sequel yet. There’s a hot air balloon, a tractor, and a creepy zombie-looking demon dude, who could very well be Ganondorf. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12 for Nintendo Switch, and yes, it will cost $US70 ($97).

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.