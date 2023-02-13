EB Games Is Bringing Back Every Zelda Amiibo For Tears Of The Kingdom

Hear ye, hear ye! In the wake of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the entire line-up of Zelda amiibo figures are getting re-released at EB Games and The Gamesmen!

We got our latest look at the upcoming sequel to 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in last week’s jampacked Nintendo Direct. There were a bucketload of little details to pick out of the trailer, because how else would one spend their time other than meticulously digging through 2 minutes of gameplay and cinematic footage to find hints at what’s to come in Nintendo’s most anticipated game?

Outside of the trailer itself, the Nintendo of America Twitter account also let the good citizens of online know what the Tears of the Kingdom amiibo would get them in-game, as well as a handful of the other Zelda amiibo figures.

Scanning amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series will also give you helpful materials and weapons. You can receive helpful materials, weapons or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned. pic.twitter.com/DrWcOEPLkE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

In light of this, it looks like every single Zelda amiibo is getting a restock, and a couple of Aussie games retailers have gone ahead and put up preorders for the interactive figurines. Those retailers in particular are EB Games and The Gamesmen.

Both retailers are listing the Zelda amiibo for the same prices, starting at $21.95 with the most expensive being $34.95. While that may seem a little steep to some for a single Zelda amiibo figure, it’s definitely a whole lot better than paying over $200 for a Twilight Princess Link amiibo. Price-gauging scalpers are stiiiiiinky!

Here are all the links for the Zelda amiibo up for preorder, which will be rereleased on the same date that Tears of the Kingdom comes out.

Note: Some listings have presold out at certain retailers as of writing, and won’t be included.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release on Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023.