‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom In Australia

1
Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: February 10, 2023 at 1:45 pm -
Filed to:breath of the wild
cheapest copiesdealslegend of zeldaNintendotears of the kingdomzelda
Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom In Australia
Image: Nintendo
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Is there a 2023 release that’s more anticipated than The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom? Like, is this the first time you’ve heard about it? Do I really need to do the usual thing where I briefly talk about the game before dipping into the list of retailer deals? Am I breaking kayfabe here?

Announced during E3 2019, the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is set to finally launch on 12 May. From what we’ve seen on the game so far, it seems to take place in the same region of Hyrule as the previous instalment along with a kingdom of floating islands. Once again, a powerful evil has invaded the land and aims to destroy it, so it’s up to Link to save the day.

Here’s everywhere in Australia where you can currently grab a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom for cheap, along with the game’s Collector’s Edition and amiibo.

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom for cheap?

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom cheap australia
Image: Nintendo

At $89.95, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom retails for a bit more than your average first-party Nintendo game.

In terms of cheapest copies, Gorilla Gaming currently has it for $69, followed by Amazon Australia which is offering Tears of The Kingdom for $74.99 with free postage. After that, The Gamesmen has the title for $78, while Big W, Dick Smith, JB Hi-Fi and Kogan are all listing it for $79.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom in Australia:

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom Collector’s Edition for cheap?

zelda tears kingdom collector edition cheap
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo is also offering a Collector’s Edition of the game, which includes a steelbook case, an ICONART steel poster, a set of four pins and an art book for Tears of The KingdomAt this moment in time, only a few retailers are offering this Collector’s Edition, with JB Hi-Fi and Amazon Australia offering it for $189, while EB Games and The Gamesmen are listing it for $189.95.

There’s a pretty good chance that the Collector’s Edition will sell out before the game’s release, so if you want to avoid paying scalper prices, you’re best placing an order sooner than later.

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom Amiibo for cheap?

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom Amiibo cheap
Image: Nintendo

We’re also getting a brand new amiibo that’s set to launch alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. According to Nintendo, this new Link amiibo will give you weapons, materials and a skin for your paraglider.

Again, JB Hi-Fi just eeks out the lowest price at $21, while Amazon Australia, EB Games and The Gamesmen have it for $21.95.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom will launch in Australia on 12 May, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.