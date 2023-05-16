Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Amiibo Guide: Every Unlock In One Place

As many players adventuring through The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom know, good gear can sometimes feel hard to come by. Harder still to find is gear that recreates Link’s iconic green duds. For collectors and those that absolutely must have an arrangement of green tunics and caps for Hyrule’s plucky hero to wear, you’ll need to know about Zelda Amiibo unlocks.

Amiibo are of course Nintendo’s range of NFC (near-field communications) statuettes. They’re often released in connection to new or upcoming games and feature characters from those games. Often, Amiibo can be tapped against your Switch console to unlock items in specific games. The good news for Tears of the Kingdom players is that every single Zelda Amiibo unlocks in-game goodies.

For those players returning from Breath of the Wild, you may find that many of the Amiibo unlocks haven’t changed. The thing to know this time around? You don’t have to feel left out if you don’t have a particular Amiibo on hand. Every last scrap of gear you can get as a Zelda Amiibo unlock can be found somewhere in-game through normal play. In this way, you can think of the Amiibo unlocks as time savers — you could hunt around for the Tunic of the Wind from The Wind Waker, or you could tap the relevant Amiibo and have it now (or you can find it and tap the Amiibo for two Tunics of the Wind).

Below, you’ll find a list of every single Zelda Amiibo and exactly what they unlock. Some Amiibo have to be tapped several times over two or three days for a full set of unlocks.

Which Zelda Amiibo Unlock Armour Sets?

Some of the Amiibo on this list are far more sought after than others. The reason for this is that some Zelda Amiibo have a chance to drop game-specific armour sets. As mentioned above, the armour sets these Amiibo unlock can all be found somewhere in-game through normal play. Don’t worry if you can’t find one of these Amiibo for purchase (and you may not because many of them are already sold out) because you aren’t going to miss out. However, if you do have a full set of Zelda Amiibo on the shelf at home, and to save you from scrolling the whole list, here are the specific statuettes that will unlock armour sets:

8-Bit Link Hero Set

Ocarina of Time Link Time Set

Majora’s Mask Link Fierce Deity Set

Skyward Sword Link Sky Set

Link’s Awakening Link Awakening Set

Smash Bros Ultimate Link Epona Mount, Twilight Set

Smash Bros Ultimate Toon Link Wind Set



With that, it’s onto the full list of unlocks.

Tears of the Kingdom Series

Tears of the Kingdom Link

Let’s start with the newest Zelda Amiibo on the block, shall we? The single official Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo does not have an item set attached to it. Rather, it will drop the Champion’s Leather Fabric for your glider.

30th Anniversary Series

8-Bit Link

Unlock: Hero Set

This Zelda Amiibo unlocks three classic items of clothing for Link to wear:

Cap of the Hero

Tunic of the Hero

Trousers of the Hero

Further taps will unlock chests full of various swords and shields.

Ocarina of Time Link

Unlock: Time Set

This Amiibo unlocks a set of clothes from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. It is also one of the hardest Zelda Amiibo to get, due to the game’s enduring popularity.

Cap of Time

Tunic of Time

Trousers of Time

This Amiibo also drops a load of meat and a Soldier’s Claymore.

Wind Waker Link

This Amiibo unlocks the King of Red Lions Fabric so you can dress your glider up to resemble Link’s famous boat from The Wind Waker.

Beyond that, this Amiibo doesn’t have a set of clothes attached to it. Rather, it will unlock lots of swords, boomerangs and fish upon a successful tap.

Wind Waker Zelda

This Amiibo has a pool of different items she can drop — a Sea Breeze Shield, Bygone Royal Fabric, Luminous Stones, Hyrule herbs, and more. There’s quite a bit to get from her.

Breath of the Wild Series

Archer Link

Unlocks the Tunic of Memories Fabric for your glider, along with a Soldier’s Bow and some meat and fish for cooking.

Bokoblin

This little grot drops Bokoblin loot on a tap, and has a chance to drop the Bokoblin fabric for your glider.

Guardian

These tentacled monstrosities drop chests of rusty weapons most of the time, but there’s a chance it might drop an Ancient Blade, which will be good news to those of you that love a bit of Fuse in your lives. It also has a chance to drop the Ancient Sheikah Fabric for your glider.

Rider Link

Rider Link will unlock a Soldier’s Broadsword and a collection of mushrooms for cooking.

Zelda

The BotW version of Zelda will be useful if you’re short on cash. Among her drops, which contain a lot of veggies and other items for cooking, is a pricey gemstone. She also drops the Hyrule Princess Fabric for your glider.

Breath of the Wild Champions Series

Daruk

Finally, the Daruk Amiibo drops a chest containing the Cobble Crusher weapon that makes a great cave excavator when fused with a boulder. He also drops the Goron-Champion Fabric for your glider and the Vah Rudania Divine Helm, along with a chest of rock salt and flint.

Mipha

The Mipha Amiibo drops a Zora Spear weapon, but also has a chance to drop the Zora-Champion Fabric for your glider and the Vah Ruta Divine Helm. She also drops a crate of fish for cooking.

Revali

The Rito Champion Revali’s Amiibo drops the Falcon or Swallow Bows, but also has a chance to drop the Rito-Champion Fabric and Vah Medoh Divine Helm as well. There’s also plenty of fruit and arrows being dropped.

Urbosa

The Urbosa Amiibo drops a range of things, from the Gerudo Scimitar and other Gerudo weapons, but there’s also a chance she’ll drop the Gerudo-Champion Fabric for your glider. You might ALSO get the Vah Naboris Divine Helm as well. She also drops a selection of meat for cooking.

Legend of Zelda Collection

Majora’s Mask Link

Unlock: Fierce Deity Set

Fierce Deity Mask

Fierce Deity Armor

Fierce Deity Boots

Beyond that, this Zelda Amiibo will drop mushrooms and an array of low level swords for you to use. As far as we know, despite its connection to the item set, the Fierce Deity Sword is not inlcuded among the drops on this Amiibo.

Skyward Sword Link

Unlock: Sky Set

This Amiibo contains a set of clothing from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. They are:

Cap of the Sky

Tunic of the Sky

Trousers of the Sky

It also has a chance to drop the White Sword of the Sky, which will be very powerful in the early game. Beyond that, you can pretty reliably get a Soldier’s Shield and a box of arrows from this Amiibo.

Twilight Princess Link

Exactly the same output as the Smash Bros Series Link below. The Twilight Princess Link will drop Epona, Link’s beloved horse, and the same assortment of fruit and weapons.

Zelda and Loftwing

The Skyward Sword version of Zelda will drop the Goddess Fabric for your glider, some more rare gems, and some Swift Carrots.

Link’s Awakening Series

Link’s Awakening Link

It appears that the Link’s Awakening Amiibo get a bit of an update between Breath of the Wild and Teras of the Kingdom. Previously this Amiibo would drop a chest with a Soldier’s Broadsword in it and some arrows. Now, it appears to have a chance to drop a whole armour set.

Unlock #1: Awakening Set

Cap of Awakening

Tunic of Awakening

Trousers of Awakening

This Amiibo also drops the Egg Fabric for your glider.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Series

Ganondorf

Tapping the Ganondorf Amiibo will get you some Gerudo weapons, like the Gerudo Claymore, but you might also get meat or some rare stones. It also drops the Demon King Fabric for your glider. This Amiibo also has a chance to spawn an exploding barrel right above you, so be careful.

Link

Unlock #1: Epona

The first unlock for this Amiibo is Epona, Link’s famous horse from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask. Epona comes with full stats (sans a Pull stat). If you don’t register Epona at a stable, you can keep tapping the Amiibo to spawn her next to you. This Amiibo held the same unlock in Breath of the Wild, which is why she doesn’t have a Pull stat.

Unlock #2: Twilight Set

The next few taps will drop a chest containing one of the following three items from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

Cap of the Twilight

Tunit of the Twilight

Trousers of the Twilight

This Amiibo will also drop an assortment of swords and shields from time to time.

Sheik

Breath of the Wild fans may be familiar with Shiek’s Amiibo drops — the Eightfold Blade and the Shield of the Mind’s Eye — but there’s a new weapon that might be of interest called the Phrenic Bow. This new weapon replaces one of this Amiibo’s old drops, BotW‘s now-retired elemental arrows.

Toon Link

Unlock: Wind Set

The big unlock from the Toon Link Amiibo are a set of clothes from The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

Cap of the Wind

Tunic of the Wind

Trousers of the Wind

This Amiibo also drops boomerangs and broadswords, along with a big old slab of fish you can use for cooking.

Young Link

The Young Link Amiibo will drop the Biggoron’s Sword, a Soldier’s Claymore and some raw meat for cooking.

Zelda

The Zelda Amiibo has no specific gear unlocks, but she does reliably drop useful supplies. There’s a chance she’ll drop a Dusk Bow, but her most common drops are stones of differing rarity and some lower-tier bows.

Twilight Princess Series

Wolf Link

Wolf Link has a chance to drop the Mirror of Twilight fabric for your glider, but will mostly give you a selection of meats for cooking.