Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art

Germain Lussier

Published 2 hours ago: May 12, 2023 at 1:00 pm -
Filed to:action adventuregames
Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art

The day is almost here and we couldn’t be more excited. Friday, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released for Nintendo Switch; it’s the latest game in the long-running, mega Nintendo franchise. The Legend of Zelda has an incredible history of beautiful storytelling, character development, and exciting, action-packed adventure, which is why we’ve been playing it since 1986.

If there’s one problem with Zelda games though it’s that they come out so infrequently — so unless you are always playing them (which, to be frank, can happen) you might not always find ways to show your fandom. For me? I found a solution to always being Zelda-crazy in buying and displaying amazing Legend of Zelda art.

And so, with the new game on the horizon, here’s just a small sampling of my favourite Legend of Zelda art from the last decade or so. Most of these were released as limited edition prints and have sold out, but some are still available; plus, many of the artists did pieces for all the games, and we’re just showcasing one in particular. So feel free to do some digging… when you’re not playing Tears of the Kingdom of course.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by Andrew Rowland

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Andrew Rowland

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time by Raf Banzuela

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Raf Banzuela

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past by Lyndon Willoughby

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Lyndon Willoughby

“Awake the Dreamer” by Dan Mumford

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Dan Mumford

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess by Richard Tran

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Richard Tran

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past by Kilian Eng

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Kilian Eng

“Link” by Glen Brogan

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Glen Brogan

“Dreaming of Koholint Island” by Audrey Kawasaki

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Audrey Kawasaki

“Gosh, That’s a Strange Fish” by Jason Liwag

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Jason Liwag

The Legend of Zelda by Olly Moss

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Olly Moss

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past by Juan Ramos

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Juan Ramos

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by Courtney Martin

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Courtney Martin

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time by Ian Wilding

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Ian Wilding

“Cartridge of Time” by Nacho Diaz

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Nacho Diaz

“Link” by Andy Fairhurst

Celebrate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom With This Fantastic Zelda Art Image: Andy Fairhurst

