‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
How To Watch The Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Gameplay Direct In Australia And New Zealand

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: March 28, 2023 at 10:19 am -
tears of the kingdom
the legend of zeldazelda
Image: Nintendo

Do you want Zelda? Do you need to see more Zelda, or you’ll simply die? Don’t worry, Nintendo hears your shrieks and cries and presents you with this: a 10-minute gameplay video from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Don’t be silly, though. You can’t watch it yet. Why would you be able to watch it right now? Nintendo has announced that they will be showcasing 10 minutes of gameplay from Tears of the Kingdom tomorrow at 7 in the morning.

How exciting, no? The thing is, though, it’s not going to be 7 a.m. here because that’s in America. Me, and maybe even you? We’re in Australia or New Zealand. In our country, the 28th of March at 7 a.m. has already happened. As of writing, it happened 3 hours ago!

So now that we’ve untangled that whole conundrum, we’re now going to tell you where and when you can watch the Eiji Aonuma-hosted Zelda Direct, which will hopefully feed the starving droves of Zelda fans who are desperate to know more about the title.

When to watch the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay deep dive in Australia and New Zealand

Nintendo will be streaming the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay deep dive exclusively on YouTube, although we’re not too sure at this point if it will be on all of the Nintendo YouTube channels. In this case, here’s the Australian channel as well as the American channel, and we can see which one is a millisecond ahead of the other later.

In terms of when you can watch it, here are the time zones:

  • NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS: Wednesday, March 29th at 1:00 a.m. AEDT
  • SA: Wednesday, March 29th at 12:30 a.m. ACDT
  • QLD: Wednesday, March 29th at 12:00 a.m. AEST
  • NT: Tuesday, March 28th at 11:30 p.m. ACST
  • WA: Tuesday, March 28th at 10:00 p.m. AWST
  • NZ: Wednesday, March 29th at 3:00 a.m. NZDT

And what to expect? Zelda, probably. Honestly, I’m hoping that we see some new characters and maybe even another look at the vehicle contraption we saw last time.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

