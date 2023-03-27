How To Watch The Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Gameplay Direct In Australia And New Zealand

Do you want Zelda? Do you need to see more Zelda, or you’ll simply die? Don’t worry, Nintendo hears your shrieks and cries and presents you with this: a 10-minute gameplay video from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Don’t be silly, though. You can’t watch it yet. Why would you be able to watch it right now? Nintendo has announced that they will be showcasing 10 minutes of gameplay from Tears of the Kingdom tomorrow at 7 in the morning.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel. ▶️ https://t.co/uMUCfVjFQL pic.twitter.com/y49N4jRUTz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 27, 2023

How exciting, no? The thing is, though, it’s not going to be 7 a.m. here because that’s in America. Me, and maybe even you? We’re in Australia or New Zealand. In our country, the 28th of March at 7 a.m. has already happened. As of writing, it happened 3 hours ago!

So now that we’ve untangled that whole conundrum, we’re now going to tell you where and when you can watch the Eiji Aonuma-hosted Zelda Direct, which will hopefully feed the starving droves of Zelda fans who are desperate to know more about the title.

When to watch the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay deep dive in Australia and New Zealand

Nintendo will be streaming the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay deep dive exclusively on YouTube, although we’re not too sure at this point if it will be on all of the Nintendo YouTube channels. In this case, here’s the Australian channel as well as the American channel, and we can see which one is a millisecond ahead of the other later.

In terms of when you can watch it, here are the time zones:

NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS: Wednesday, March 29th at 1:00 a.m. AEDT

Wednesday, March 29th at 1:00 a.m. AEDT SA: Wednesday, March 29th at 12:30 a.m. ACDT

Wednesday, March 29th at 12:30 a.m. ACDT QLD: Wednesday, March 29th at 12:00 a.m. AEST

Wednesday, March 29th at 12:00 a.m. AEST NT: Tuesday, March 28th at 11:30 p.m. ACST

Tuesday, March 28th at 11:30 p.m. ACST WA: Tuesday, March 28th at 10:00 p.m. AWST

Tuesday, March 28th at 10:00 p.m. AWST NZ: Wednesday, March 29th at 3:00 a.m. NZDT

And what to expect? Zelda, probably. Honestly, I’m hoping that we see some new characters and maybe even another look at the vehicle contraption we saw last time.