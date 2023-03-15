How To Give Your Nintendo Switch A Makeover That Will Take It From Mama Mia To Wahoo

I’ve always been frustrated by the lack of official customisation options available for the Nintendo Switch. While there are an array of franchise-themed protective cases and accessories to choose from, the level of personalisation I’d want for my Switch only exists outside of the company’s scope.

While Nintendo did release the OLED model back in 2020, I was pretty disappointed to discover that the only new colour option they added was a boring light grey. Other than a pair of neon-coloured Joy-Cons, the closest we’ve had to a more unique console was the limited edition Animal Crossing Switch, with its pastel blue and green Joy-Cons. Now those were a treat — if you didn’t already own a Switch.

But a new console or pair of Joy-Cons are very expensive. Unless you’re a collector, it’s much easier (and cheaper) to buy a couple of accessories you need like some back plates or thumb grips to customise your Nintendo Switch.

I’ve gone ahead and rounded up a range of colourful options, so you can personalise it to your heart’s content.

Nintendo Switch back plates

The most complicated way to give your Switch a makeover is by completely disassembling it and installing new back plates.

This’ll likely be a gruelling job if you don’t know what you’re doing, so you may want to enlist someone with modification experience. However, it’s not entirely impossible. Many people turn to YouTube tutorials to get the job done. You’ll just need to be extra careful, so you don’t damage your Switch, since your Nintendo warranty won’t extend to your personalisation efforts.

To better your chances of a successful back plate installation, make sure you grab a proper toolkit. Otherwise, you can take it to a console modification expert to get the job done.

You can check out eXtremeRate to explore a wide selection of custom-designed back plates for your Nintendo Switch. There’s options to give your console a new shell like the glossy chameleon-esque hue above or an old-school SNES style.

Check them out here, pricing starts from $49.99.

Sticker decals for the Nintendo Switch

If modding your console seems a little daunting, we don’t blame you. A much-easier way to customise your Nintendo Switch is by applying a bunch of stickers onto it. Decals are usually a much cheaper option and are less likely to permanently damage the inside of your Switch if you were to go down the modding route.

Adding decals to your Nintendo Switch is usually a straightforward process that requires little direction. Even those without a steady hand should have no problem with the application process.

There are so many options no matter your aesthetic. If you’d like a pastel-themed one like the Nintendo Switch pictured above, you can check those stickers out here (prices start from $19.99). You can choose from up to 14 colours and you’re also free to mix and match. There’s loads more to explore on Etsy here as well.

There are also some fun GeekShare options, if you want to spring for a kawaii anime look or even just a simple, two-toned vibe.

Slip-on or snap on case

If you’re in search of a Switch decoration that is less permanent, you can always go for a slip on or snap on case. Not only do they serve as an extra layer of protection, but you’re way less likely to damage your console because you can’t mess up its application.

It’s also a great choice if you want more variety in your Switch’s appearance. While you might enjoy a sweet sakura-themed cover for a few months, over time you might decide to jazz it up with a Pokémon-themed one.

GeekShare offer a fun range of anime-like and pastel Switch covers that scream cute (if that’s what you’re into), which you can check out their selection here, starting from $22.99.

BelugaDesign also offer similar vibey covers, with a range dedicated to the Switch Lite, like this space-themed one pictured above. You can explore all of BelugaDesign’s options here.

Thumb grips for Joy-Con controllers

If there’s a surefire way to make your mark on a Nintendo Switch, or even any console, it’s by decorating your analogue sticks with some fun thumb grip accessories. An added bonus is that they’re usually quite cheap and sit under the $15 mark.

Aside from customising your Switch to look all the more enticing, thumb grips serve as added protection for your analogue sticks and can increase its height for a more comfortable grip. Since it’s usually made of a rubber-like material, thumb grips are easy to install by simply stretching them over each stick.

You can get these adorable paw thumb grips to put on your Nintendo Switch for just $12.99 here. However, if that doesn’t tickle your fancy you can always go for these pink sakura-themed cover for $8.99. There’s also a black and white ghost pair by GeekShare for $11.99.

Dock shell

Don’t limit the personalisation to your Nintendo Switch console itself, you can even grab some custom face plates for your Nintendo Switch’s dock and create a matching set.

This dock shell by eXtremeRate is a fun way to add some personality to your gaming setup. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a lot of patience to install this face plate as it’s a replacement cover. You can always watch a Youtube video on how to install it, but keep in mind it requires a solid amount of effort, time and the right tools.

Shop a wide range of colours and patterns here from $22.99.

Pro Controller hard shell case

The Pro Controller is one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers you’ll find, but what we can’t help but fault it for is its complete lack of design options.

If you’re feeling confident, you can pick up a customised hard shell and mod your Pro Controller with any pattern of your choosing. You can give it a nostalgic transparent shell, reminiscent of your old Nintendo 64 controller or grab one depicting The Great Wave Of Kanagawa by Japanese artist Hokusai.

Shop it here from $26.99.

