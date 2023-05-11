The 10 Best Nintendo Switch Designs Ranked By How Good I Think They’d Look In My Home

With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom set to drop very soon, its limited edition console is about to join a long list of Nintendo Switch designs. In the spirit of the launch, I thought now would be a great opportunity to rank my favourite Nintendo Switch special edition consoles based on my own very professional opinion.

When the Nintendo Switch was first released back in 2017, I remember thinking this was the greatest console ever. The idea of supersizing my Pokémon games by playing them on a TV screen, while being able to take it with me on the go was mind-blowing.

At first, the Switch was only available in a full black colour scheme, or with its popular neon red and blue Joy-Cons. To let players add some personality to their Switches, Nintendo soon introduced different coloured Joy-Cons.

Slowly, Nintendo began to release variant new consoles that commemorated its highly-anticipated games. There are now at least 18 limited edition Nintendo Switch consoles in the world. Most have disappeared from shelves and can only be found through secondhand sellers, but there are still some floating around if you’re interested in adding them to your collection.

Since we don’t know when the next-gen Nintendo Switch console is coming, let’s take a walk down memory lane and discuss some of my favourite special edition Nintendo Switches.

The best limited edition Nintendo Switch consoles

10. Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu/Let’s Go Eevee Nintendo Switch

Ah, the Pokémon mascots have a special place in my heart and that’s why they had to be included in my top 10.

But even I have to admit, I don’t think this is the best design that Nintendo could’ve gone with. While the faces of Pikachu and Eevee are undoubtedly adorable, the yellow and brown Joy-Cons don’t quite do it for me. It’s a little too simple and they could’ve really done more. The back itself wasn’t anything special either.

But it did come with the Pokéball Plus, which was fun… for a while.

9. Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Special Edition

This OLED console is an interesting one. While I can’t say I’d be drawn naturally to its style, there is this busyness and chaos to it that I kinda love.

It stays true to the spirit of Splatoon 3, with its ombre controllers and the details on the Switch dock and its Joy-Cons. But that single splat of paint? Genius. I’ll give it to you, Nintendo, your thoughtfulness was evident here.

This relatively new console is still available from Amazon, Catch and Kogan if you want to get your mitts on it.

8. Nintendo Labo Edition

I’m sure there’s a bunch of you that have never laid eyes on this limited edition Nintendo Switch, let alone heard of it. That’s probably because it was run as a special promotion and only available through a competition.

The winners were awarded this rare Nintendo Switch that looks like it’s made out of cardboard. I wouldn’t know though, since I didn’t win one.

While the design itself is pretty basic and stamped with a big, fat Labo logo, its scarcity strikes a chord with me. Allegedly, there were only 10 of these made in the whole world. But I really like it and it’s unlike any other official Switch console out there. I wonder if it smells like cardboard too.

7. Mario Red + Blue Nintendo Switch

It’s oh-so-obvious that this Nintendo Switch console is inspired by everybody’s favourite plumber.

Complete with Mario’s iconic red and blue colour scheme, it’s a loving homage to one of the most-loved video game characters of all time. Its simplicity scores big points from me, though I kinda wish they put a decal of Mario’s overalls on the dock. Maybe even give it a little red flat cap to sit on the corner. Can’t have it all, can I?

You can still buy this limited edition Nintendo Switch console from Amazon, or a refurbished version from EB Games.

6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch

The gang’s all here and I love it! There’s are all my buddies! All my pals!

While the Super Smash Bros edition Switch could use a pop of colour, it’s hard to knock the quality of those character decals adorning the dock. Even the Joy-Cons are painted as a clever, yet subtle, tie-in to the Smash Bros‘ logo. Chef’s kiss.

5. Zacian and Zamazenta Nintendo Switch Lite

As far as Nintendo Switch Lites go, this one’s pretty damn neat. Both the Nintendo Switch Lite and Pokémon Sword/Shield came out in 2019, so it makes sense that Nintendo sought to bundle the two together.

To be honest, I really like the muted colour of the console itself here, since it makes the blue and pink buttons pop. It’s nice that the Sword and Shield edition Switch isn’t too obviously a Pokémon-themed console, thanks to the faint outlines of the legendaries on the back.

Overall, it’s a pleasing combination and one that isn’t too loud or busy.

4. Nintendo Switch OLED: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The more I look at the details put into this Nintendo Switch edition, the more I love it. If you’ve played the most recent generation of Pokémon games, you’ll know that a lot of the story revolves around the trainer academy you’re enrolled in. That’s why I appreciate this Switch variant so much.

The colour scheme obviously refers to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but if you look closer, you’ll see that the Joy-Cons are printed with each school’s respective emblem. The dock itself features the two legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon, but it’s the back that really gets me. It almost looks like a child has plastered random stamps and stickers all over it, just like they would with a notebook. It perfectly captures the vibe of the game and reminds me, a Pokéadult, how far I’ve come since I started my own Pokémon journey about 20 years ago.

This console is still widely available at Amazon, Catch and Kogan.

3. Monster Hunter Rise Edition

God, I love this one. I’m not even much of a Monster Hunter player, but I would’ve gotten this one in a heartbeat. There’s just something about the well-placed golden stencils that make this look elegant and bougie, while still paying tribute to the Eastern-inspired landscape that Monster Hunter takes place in. And there’s even a matching Pro Controller!

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Model

While it’s not out just yet, everybody give a clap for this stunning Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition Switch.

The colour coordination – from the shimmery gold to the mossy green on the left Joy-Con – along with the subtle inclusion of Zelda‘s Hylian motifs is so well-done. While the crest’s inclusion can be a little on the nose at the best of times, here it’s integrated in a less in-your-face way. It looks simply lush, and I’m sure you all can’t wait to play this game just as much as everyone here at Kotaku Australia can’t wait either.

Plenty of Aussie retailers have stock at the moment, including Amazon, Big W and eBay. There’s even a matching Pro Controller.

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Limited Edition Switch

When Nintendo decided to release its Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition to coincide with the launch of its cosy island life sim, the Switch community went goo-goo-ga-ga. This special edition Switch quickly went out of stock everywhere, all at once. It was so popular, it had to be brought back several times (it’s still available on Amazon Australia).

But hey, aside from the chaotic demand this special edition Nintendo Switch wreaked back in the day, it’s still what I find to be the most aesthetically pleasing console on the market.

Not only does it feature a sweet illustration of the Nookies on a little island, but the colours used are all complementary to each other.

Every time I look at this Nintendo Switch, I understand the Danish concept of ‘hygge’, that sensation that comes from finding contentment while surrounded by your nearest and dearest. It reignites some nostalgia from my lockdown days, when my friends and I would visit each other’s islands to play a game of hide-and-seek after work. And that’s why I can’t help but name it my number one limited edition Switch console.

With all that said, which of these Nintendo Switch consoles do you have and how would you rank them? Let me know in the comments!