Limited Edition Zelda Switch OLED Is Almost $100 Cheaper On Amazon Japan

Hey gamers. It’s Zelda week. I know it, you know it, the bulbous little freaks that live in my walls know it. What better way to celebrate Zelda week than by taking a fat chunk of cash off the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console?

That’s right, goofy goobers. There’s a funny little thing you can do to get around $100 off the limited edition Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch. Turns out, the darn thing is available on Amazon Japan for ¥38,980, which is roughly $424.88 in Australian dollars.

Then there’s shipping, which to Australia costs a minimum of ¥2085, which is roughly $AUD22.73. Put that together, and you’re looking at about $447.61, give or take a few bucks. Conversion rates obviously jump around every day, but that’s as close as I can approximate with today‘s exchange rates.

Now, that’s a pretty good deal in my eyes. You’re essentially paying what Nintendo was charging for the original Nintendo Switch, but for a far more aesthetically pleasing console. And hey, if you’re worried about region-locking, don’t! The Nintendo Switch is region-free, baby!

If you’re keen to grab it, my own personal testing suggests you’ll likely also have to make an Amazon Japan account to do so. Also, there’s a good chance the charger won’t be an Australian one, so you’ll have to grab a travel adapter or get yourself an Australian Nintendo Switch charger (which is around $38).

HOWEVER! There is a catch, and it’s probably the most obvious one when it comes to buying almost any electronics from overseas: Nintendo does not provide a global warranty. If anything goes wrong with the console, Nintendo won’t cover it. It’s pretty much the same with getting importing yourself a Steam Deck from overseas or buying from a grey importer locally. You’re taking a risk. Understand that before you buy.

Further, the Switch doesn’t actually come with a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but that’s, unfortunately, a given these days. Honestly, I can’t even remember the last time I saw a new special edition console packaged with the game it’s related to. What a concept!

So there ya go! You know about the deal and you know about the risks. From here, the decision to grab a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch is completely up to you.