Limited Edition Zelda Switch OLED Is Almost $100 Cheaper On Amazon Japan

Published 2 hours ago: May 9, 2023 at 11:18 am -
Filed to:legend of zelda
Image: Nintendo

Hey gamers. It’s Zelda week. I know it, you know it, the bulbous little freaks that live in my walls know it. What better way to celebrate Zelda week than by taking a fat chunk of cash off the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console?

That’s right, goofy goobers. There’s a funny little thing you can do to get around $100 off the limited edition Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch. Turns out, the darn thing is available on Amazon Japan for , which is roughly $424.88 in Australian dollars.

Then there’s shipping, which to Australia costs a minimum of ¥2085, which is roughly $AUD22.73. Put that together, and you’re looking at about $447.61, give or take a few bucks. Conversion rates obviously jump around every day, but that’s as close as I can approximate with today‘s exchange rates.

Now, that’s a pretty good deal in my eyes. You’re essentially paying what Nintendo was charging for the original Nintendo Switch, but for a far more aesthetically pleasing console. And hey, if you’re worried about region-locking, don’t! The Nintendo Switch is region-free, baby!

If you’re keen to grab it, my own personal testing suggests you’ll likely also have to make an Amazon Japan account to do so. Also, there’s a good chance the charger won’t be an Australian one, so you’ll have to grab a travel adapter or get yourself an Australian Nintendo Switch charger (which is around $38).

HOWEVER! There is a catch, and it’s probably the most obvious one when it comes to buying almost any electronics from overseas: Nintendo does not provide a global warranty. If anything goes wrong with the console, Nintendo won’t cover it. It’s pretty much the same with getting importing yourself a Steam Deck from overseas or buying from a grey importer locally. You’re taking a risk. Understand that before you buy.

Further, the Switch doesn’t actually come with a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but that’s, unfortunately, a given these days. Honestly, I can’t even remember the last time I saw a new special edition console packaged with the game it’s related to. What a concept!

So there ya go! You know about the deal and you know about the risks. From here, the decision to grab a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch is completely up to you.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

