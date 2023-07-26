EB Games Sale Ends Sunday, Discounts Tears Of The Kingdom Switch

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

EB Games’ Big Sale (or Mid Year Sale as we old hands used to call it) ends on Sunday. The familiar bright red decorations smothering your local store are about to come down — but not before dropping one last wave of fresh deals before they do. The biggest one? That gorgeous collector’s edition Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch you couldn’t get for love or money in May is now under $500.

Nintendo Switch OLED Consoles

(As a note: after having a hunt around, it does appear that EB’s Zelda Switch deal is being price-matched elsewhere, so if your local EB has run out of stock, maybe give Amazon a look.)

Games

The Callisto Protocol (PS5, XSX) $9 (was $28)



Two Point Campus (PS5, XSX, PS4) $9 (was $29.98)



Them’s Fighting Herds (PS5, NS, PS4) $9 (was $24.98-$49.95)



Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS5, XSX, PS4) $5 (was $29.95)



Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Double Pack (PS4, XBO) $9 (was $29.95)



Rainbow Six Extraction (XSX, PS4) $5 (was $19.95)



Accessories and Peripherals

There are plenty more games and items involved in the sale, some we’ve written about before. There’s also a ton of other merch in the mix, from stuffed toys to streaming gear, Lego, and even prop lightsabers. Have a riffle through the bargain bin here and see what you find.

The EB Games Big Sale ends on Sunday, July 30, 2023.