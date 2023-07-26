EB Games Sale Ends Sunday, Discounts Tears Of The Kingdom Switch

EB Games’ Big Sale (or Mid Year Sale as we old hands used to call it) ends on Sunday. The familiar bright red decorations smothering your local store are about to come down — but not before dropping one last wave of fresh deals before they do. The biggest one? That gorgeous collector’s edition Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch you couldn’t get for love or money in May is now under $500.
Nintendo Switch OLED Consoles
- Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom Edition
- $499 (was $549)
(As a note: after having a hunt around, it does appear that EB’s Zelda Switch deal is being price-matched elsewhere, so if your local EB has run out of stock, maybe give Amazon a look.)
- Switch OLED (White)
- $499 (was $539)
- Switch OLED (Neon Controllers)
- $499 (was $539)
Games
Accessories and Peripherals
- Cooler Master Devastator 3 Keyboard & Mouse Combo
- $47 (was $89)
- Cooler Master MS110 RGB Keyboard & Mouse Combo
- $
- Audio Technica ATH-GDL3 Open-Back High-Fidelity Gaming Headset – White
- $98 (was $169.95)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS-USB Streamset
- $258 (was $429.95)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse (Blue, Mint, Lilac)
- $47 (was $99.95)
- Logitech G815 Lightsync RGB GL Tactile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- $179 (was $228)
There are plenty more games and items involved in the sale, some we’ve written about before. There’s also a ton of other merch in the mix, from stuffed toys to streaming gear, Lego, and even prop lightsabers. Have a riffle through the bargain bin here and see what you find.
The EB Games Big Sale ends on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
