EB Games Boxing Day Sale | All The Best 2023 Gaming Deals

The annual EB Games Boxing Day sale has gone live early, with discounts on heaps of games, peripherals, nerdy homewares, and (as is customary for post-Christmas sales) a tonne of Christmas gear at a mega markdown.

If you’ve been holding out on buying yourself a gift this holiday season until after the big day ends, or have some very last minute Christmas gift shopping to do over the weekend, the EB Games Boxing Day sale has you covered. As with any EB Games sale, there are big titles from this year, as well as classics from previous years up for grabs for a bargain, a whole heap of Nintendo Switch accessories, and more on sale now – but get in quick: while there’s no set end date for the EB Games Boxing Day sale just yet, it won’t last long (and the EB Games Christmas sale goodies are only sale while stocks last).

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals going in the EB Games Boxing Day sale for your perusal to save you battling your way past the big red sale signs in-store to find that sweet post (or pre) Christmas gaming bargain.

EB Games Boxing Day Sale Games

EB Games Boxing Day Sale Accessories

EB Games Boxing Day Sale Homewares

EB Games Boxing Day Sale Christmas Products And Gift Wrap

There’s plenty more where that came from online and in-store now (with party shirts and jerseys also going for a cool 50% off the marked price in-store only), so make sure to check out the EB Games Boxing Day sale deals before they all sell out.

Cop anything good in an EB Games sale recently? Get in the comments, let us know.



Lead Image Credit: EB Games