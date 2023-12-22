EB Games Boxing Day Sale | All The Best 2023 Gaming Deals

The annual EB Games Boxing Day sale has gone live early, with discounts on heaps of games, peripherals, nerdy homewares, and (as is customary for post-Christmas sales) a tonne of Christmas gear at a mega markdown.
If you’ve been holding out on buying yourself a gift this holiday season until after the big day ends, or have some very last minute Christmas gift shopping to do over the weekend, the EB Games Boxing Day sale has you covered. As with any EB Games sale, there are big titles from this year, as well as classics from previous years up for grabs for a bargain, a whole heap of Nintendo Switch accessories, and more on sale now – but get in quick: while there’s no set end date for the EB Games Boxing Day sale just yet, it won’t last long (and the EB Games Christmas sale goodies are only sale while stocks last).
We’ve rounded up some of the best deals going in the EB Games Boxing Day sale for your perusal to save you battling your way past the big red sale signs in-store to find that sweet post (or pre) Christmas gaming bargain.
EB Games Boxing Day Sale Games
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
- $69 (Save $45.95)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PS5)
- $89 (Save $20.95)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition (Nintendo Switch)
- $69 (Save $10.95)
- Lies of P (Xbox Series X / Xbox One)
- $79 (Save $20.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Special Edition (PS5)
- $89 (Save $20.95)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 (PS5)
- $79 (Save $20.95)
- Elden Ring Launch Edition (Xbox)
- $69 (Save $40.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica (Nintendo Switch)
- $69 (Save $30.95)
- Starfield (PC)
- $84 (Save $35.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Koin Edition (Xbox Series X)
- $109 (Save $10)
- Lords of the Fallen (PS5)
- $69 (Save $8)
- Sonic Superstars (Xbox Series X / Xbox One – preowned)
- $49 (Save $8)
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS5)
- $29 (Save $13)
EB Games Boxing Day Sale Accessories
- Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Gaming Mouse
- $65 (Save $12)
- Nintendo Switch PowerA Pokemon Sweets Controller & Case Bundle
- $69 (Save $8)
- Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Calamity Ganon Switch Rematch Wired Controller
- $39 (Save $15.95)
- Nintendo – Mario Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller
- $39 (Save $8)
- PowerA – Pikachu Electric Type Nintendo Switch Protection Case
- $19 (Save $9)
- PowerA Pokemon Paldea Friends Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
- $19 (Save $9)
- PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S – Cyberpunk
- $49 (Save $8)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset
- $39 (Save $10.95)
EB Games Boxing Day Sale Homewares
- Pokemon – Eeveelutions Psychedelic Quilt Cover Set – Queen
- $68 (Save $20)
- Disney – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Purple Quilt Cover Set – Queen
- $68 (Save $20)
- Star Wars – Lightsabers Quilt Cover Set – Queen
- $68 (Save $20)
- Minecraft – Creeper Quilt Cover Set – Single
- $48 (Save $20)
- Star Wars – Disney 100 Dinner Set
- $64.50 (Save $64.50)
- Pokemon – Pikachu Eevee Charizard & Gengar Wagara 16-Piece Dinner Set
- $64.50 (Save $64.50)
- Nightmare Before Christmas – Two-Tone 16-Piece Dinner Set
- $64.50 (Save $64.50)
EB Games Boxing Day Sale Christmas Products And Gift Wrap
- Star Wars – Darth Vader Christmas Knit Pattern Mug
- $7.50 (Save $7.50)
- Gremlins – Sleeping Gizmo Christmas Mug
- $7.50 (Save $7.50)
- Pokemon – Pikachu Christmas Pattern Mug
- $7.50 (Save $7.50)
- Pokémon – Pokémon Favourites Gift Labels
- $3 (Save $3)
- Minecraft – Bauble Christmas Gift Labels
- $3 (Save $3)
- Pokemon – Pokemon Faves Christmas Stocking
- $12.50 (Save $12.50)
- Minecraft – Christmas Stocking
- $12.50 (Save $12.50)
- Star Wars – The Mandalorian – Grogu Christmas Stocking
- $12.50 (Save $12.50)
- Star Wars – Death Star Workshop 300-Piece Puzzle
- $7.50 (Save $7.50)
There’s plenty more where that came from online and in-store now (with party shirts and jerseys also going for a cool 50% off the marked price in-store only), so make sure to check out the EB Games Boxing Day sale deals before they all sell out.
Cop anything good in an EB Games sale recently? Get in the comments, let us know.
Lead Image Credit: EB Games
