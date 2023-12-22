Upgrade Your Gaming PC And More With Amazon’s Boxing Day Sale

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

During Boxing Day 2023, Amazon Australia is offering huge discounts across a mix of console games, computer hardware and beyond, across all platforms. We’re talking deals for some of 2023’s biggest PS5 releases, deluxe LEGO sets and Meta Quest headsets.

To help you get right to the good stuff, so you can blow through all of your Christmas money in one sitting, we’ve rounded up all of the best Boxing Day deals currently running on Amazon Australia.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for gaming

Image: Meta/Kotaku Australia

Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for PC

Image: Corsair/Kotaku Australia

Amazon : Save up to 49 per cent off eero mesh Wi-Fi routers

: Save up to 49 per cent off eero mesh Wi-Fi routers ARZOPA : Save up to 47 per cent off portable monitor screens

: Save up to 47 per cent off portable monitor screens ASUS : Save up to 52 per cent off networking devices and routers

: Save up to 52 per cent off networking devices and routers ASUS : Save up to 37 per cent off a huge range of gaming keyboards, headsets and more

: Save up to 37 per cent off a huge range of gaming keyboards, headsets and more Corsair : Save up to 37 per cent off computer accessories

: Save up to 37 per cent off computer accessories Dell : Save up to 35 per cent off laptops, monitors and accessories

: Save up to 35 per cent off laptops, monitors and accessories Elgato : Save up to 37 per cent off streaming gear

: Save up to 37 per cent off streaming gear EPOMAKER : Save up to 20 per cent off keyboards and switch sets

: Save up to 20 per cent off keyboards and switch sets HyperX : Save up to 28 per cent off gaming keyboards and headsets

: Save up to 28 per cent off gaming keyboards and headsets Lenovo : Save up to 36 per cent off gaming monitors

: Save up to 36 per cent off gaming monitors LG : Save up to 25 per cent off monitors

: Save up to 25 per cent off monitors ORICO : Save up to 34 per cent off NVMe enclosure and computer accessories

: Save up to 34 per cent off NVMe enclosure and computer accessories Redragon : Save up to 15 per cent off select gaming keyboards and mice

: Save up to 15 per cent off select gaming keyboards and mice Samsung : Save up to 37 per cent off monitors

: Save up to 37 per cent off monitors SteelSeries : Save up to 66 per cent off gaming headsets and mouse pads

: Save up to 66 per cent off gaming headsets and mouse pads UGREEN : Save up to 30 per cent off select tech accessories, including USB hubs and portable chargers

: Save up to 30 per cent off select tech accessories, including USB hubs and portable chargers TP-Link: Save up to 36 per cent off networking devices and router

Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for tech

Image: Creality/Kotaku Australia

Image: Sony/LEGO