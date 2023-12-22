Upgrade Your Gaming PC And More With Amazon’s Boxing Day Sale

During Boxing Day 2023, Amazon Australia is offering huge discounts across a mix of console games, computer hardware and beyond, across all platforms. We’re talking deals for some of 2023’s biggest PS5 releases, deluxe LEGO sets and Meta Quest headsets.
To help you get right to the good stuff, so you can blow through all of your Christmas money in one sitting, we’ve rounded up all of the best Boxing Day deals currently running on Amazon Australia.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of contents
Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for gaming
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth gamepad – now $58.99 (down from $99.95)
- Meta Quest 2 (128GB) – now $439.99 (down from $509.99) + receive a $75 Amazon Gift Card
- Meta Quest 2 (256GB) – now $499.99 (down from $589.99) + receive a $75 Amazon Gift Card
- PlayStation: Save up to 65 per cent off select PS4 and PS5 titles
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5) – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5) – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Demon’s Souls (PS5) – now $56.45 (down from $124.95)
- Diablo IV (PS4) – now $66 (down from $109.95)
- Diablo IV (PS5) – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS4) – now $43.95 (down from $109.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok (PS4) – now $54 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – now $54 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4) – now $25 (down from $59.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition) (PS5) – now $68.95 (down from $124.95)
- Spider-Man 2 (PS5) – now $99 (down from $124.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Volcanic Red) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Cobalt Blue) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black) – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Thrustmaster: Save up to 32 per cent off driving wheels and flight sim controllers
- Xbox: Save on a range of games, including:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (Xbox) – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Forza Motorsport Premium (Digital Code) – now $98.99 (down from $149.95)
- Starfield – now $69 (down from $119.95)
- Starfield (Constellation Edition) – now $299 (down from $499.95)
Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for PC
- Amazon: Save up to 49 per cent off eero mesh Wi-Fi routers
- ARZOPA: Save up to 47 per cent off portable monitor screens
- ASUS: Save up to 52 per cent off networking devices and routers
- ASUS: Save up to 37 per cent off a huge range of gaming keyboards, headsets and more
- Corsair: Save up to 37 per cent off computer accessories
- Dell: Save up to 35 per cent off laptops, monitors and accessories
- Elgato: Save up to 37 per cent off streaming gear
- EPOMAKER: Save up to 20 per cent off keyboards and switch sets
- HyperX: Save up to 28 per cent off gaming keyboards and headsets
- Lenovo: Save up to 36 per cent off gaming monitors
- LG: Save up to 25 per cent off monitors
- ORICO: Save up to 34 per cent off NVMe enclosure and computer accessories
- Redragon: Save up to 15 per cent off select gaming keyboards and mice
- Samsung: Save up to 37 per cent off monitors
- SteelSeries: Save up to 66 per cent off gaming headsets and mouse pads
- UGREEN: Save up to 30 per cent off select tech accessories, including USB hubs and portable chargers
- TP-Link: Save up to 36 per cent off networking devices and router
Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for tech
- Anker: Save up to 50 per cent off portable chargers and power banks
- Charmast: Save up to 67 per cent off power banks
- Creality: Save up to 26 per cent off 3D printers and accessories
- ELEGOO: Save up to 30 per cent off resin 3D printers and accessories
- FLASHFORGE: Save on select FDM 3D printers
- LEGO: Save up to 36 per cent off select LEGO sets, including
- LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser – now $294 (down from $399.99)
- LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck – now $97.50 (down from $129.99)
- LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest – now $686 (down from $899.99)
- LEGO Icons Real Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium – now $385 (down from $599.99)
- Star Wars Legion Clone Wars Core Set – now $130.46 (down from $174.99)
Image: Sony/LEGO
