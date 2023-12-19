The Best Gaming Deals From Big W’s Boxing Day Sale

If you’re looking for a new game to play over your holiday break or just want to give yourself an early Christmas gift, then Big W’s Boxing Day sale has you covered. Most of these Big W deals lean towards PS5 titles, which include 2023 releases like Spider-Man 2, Mortal Kombat 1 and Star Wars Jedi Survivor, along with must-play games like Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7.
You can nab some sales across a handful of PS4 and Xbox titles too, along with a lot of controller discounts.
Here are the best gaming deals available during Big W’s Boxing Day 2023 sale.
Table of contents
Big W Boxing Day 2023 sales for PS5 games
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Dead Space – now $49 (down from $89)
- Diablo IV – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- FC 24 – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut – now $54 (down from $109)
- God of War Ragnarok – now $69 (down from $124.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $29 (down from $89)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $54 (down from $124.95)
- The Last of Us: Part I – now $69 (down from $109)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $25 (down from $59)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Premium Edition – now $79 (down from $149.95)
- NBA 2K24 – now $49 (down from $119.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $54 (down from $109)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – now $39 (down from $109.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $39 (down from $94.95)
- Spider-Man 2 – now $99 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – now $29 (down from $84.95)
- UFC 5 – now $69 (down from $109.95)
If you don’t own a PS5, you can grab the PS4 editions for a few of these games on sale too:
- Elden Ring – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- FC 24 – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $25 (down from $59)
- NBA 2K24 – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $49 (down from $99.95)
Big W Boxing Day 2023 sales for PS5 accessories
If you’re after an extra PS5 controller, every colourway for the Dualsense is on sale for $79, including the recently released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue editions.
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Cobalt Blue) – now $79 (down from $119)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $79 (down from $119)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Galatic Purple) – now $79 (down from $119)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Gray Camo) – now $79 (down from $119)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black) – now $79 (down from $109)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink) – now $79 (down from $119)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue) – now $79 (down from $119)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Volcanic Red) – now $79 (down from $119)
The official PS5 headset is on sale as well:
- PS5 Pulse 3D Gaming Headset (Midnight Black) – now $129 (down from $159)
- PS5 Pulse 3D Gaming Headset (White) – now $129 (down from $159)
Big W Boxing Day 2023 sales for Xbox games
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Dead Space – now $49 (down from $89)
- FC 24 – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Forza Motorsport – now $49 (down from $109)
- Gotham Knights – now $29 (down from $89)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $25 (down from $59)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Premium Edition – now $79 (down from $149.95)
- NBA 2K24 – now $49 (down from $119.95)
- Ride 5 – now $69 (down from $104)
- Sonic Superstars – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- UFC 5 – now $69 (down from $109.95)
A rainbow of Xbox controllers has also been discounted during Big W’s Boxing Day sale:
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Astral Purple) – now $79 (down from $94)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) – now $79 (down from $89)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Deep Pink) – now $79 (down from $94)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt) – now $79 (down from $94)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red) – now $79 (down from $94)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White) – now $79 (down from $89)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) – now $79 (down from $94)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Green) – now $79 (down from $89)
- Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable – now $79 (down from $99)
Image: Sony
The Cheapest NBN 250 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply