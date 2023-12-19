The Best Gaming Deals From Big W’s Boxing Day Sale

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for a new game to play over your holiday break or just want to give yourself an early Christmas gift, then Big W’s Boxing Day sale has you covered. Most of these Big W deals lean towards PS5 titles, which include 2023 releases like Spider-Man 2, Mortal Kombat 1 and Star Wars Jedi Survivor, along with must-play games like Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7.

You can nab some sales across a handful of PS4 and Xbox titles too, along with a lot of controller discounts.

Here are the best gaming deals available during Big W’s Boxing Day 2023 sale.

Big W Boxing Day 2023 sales for PS5 games

If you don’t own a PS5, you can grab the PS4 editions for a few of these games on sale too:

Big W Boxing Day 2023 sales for PS5 accessories

If you’re after an extra PS5 controller, every colourway for the Dualsense is on sale for $79, including the recently released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue editions.

The official PS5 headset is on sale as well:

Big W Boxing Day 2023 sales for Xbox games

A rainbow of Xbox controllers has also been discounted during Big W’s Boxing Day sale:

