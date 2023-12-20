All The Boxing Day Gaming Deals We Know About So Far [Updated]

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Christmas is now but a few days away and we all know what comes right after: Boxing Day. The savings day! And if you’re reading this, you already know: there’s often no better day in the entire year to score a gaming deal than Boxing Day.

Below, we’ve collated all the Boxing Day 2023 sales with gaming deals we’ve found running ahead of the big day. We’ll continue to update as more sales come online.

Boxing Day 2023 Sales Already Underway

Pages To Keep An Eye On

This one should be obvious — we keep a daily list of all the best gaming deals in Australia so you can stay on top of bargains as they happen. Bookmark it! We’ll be updating! EB Games has created a landing page for its Boxing Day sale, but hasn’t got a catalogue live yet. You can still check out their Christmas sale deals here, many of which will jump straight to Boxing Day.

Update 21/12/23: Piece updated to include JB Hi-Fi’s catalogue, and Nintendo and PlayStation sales.

Image: Ubisoft, Xbox, PlayStation, Kotaku Australia