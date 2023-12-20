kot-headerlogo-01 A U

See Games Differently

Subscribe

All The Boxing Day Gaming Deals We Know About So Far [Updated]

David Smith Avatar
David Smith
All The Boxing Day Gaming Deals We Know About So Far [Updated]
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Christmas is now but a few days away and we all know what comes right after: Boxing Day. The savings day! And if you’re reading this, you already know: there’s often no better day in the entire year to score a gaming deal than Boxing Day.

Below, we’ve collated all the Boxing Day 2023 sales with gaming deals we’ve found running ahead of the big day. We’ll continue to update as more sales come online.

Boxing Day 2023 Sales Already Underway

  • Big W has wasted no time and already has its 2023 Boxing Day gaming deals live as we speak. You can check out our full list of games and accessories here.
  • HP is doing deals on its Omen gaming range of laptops and desktops. Definitely check these out if you’re looking for something flashy and high-powered.
  • JB Hi-Fi has dropped its end-of-year catalogue, which covers deals available on Boxing Day. Expect a second catalogue to drop closer to the day. This cat is full of PC, laptop, TV, and tablet deals, so if you’re chasing hardware, get involved.
  • Lenovo has a heap of discounts across its range of gaming PCs. If you’re in the market for an upgrade, you can check those out here.
  • Mwave also has deals on a wide range of PC gaming hardware, laptops, prefabs, accessories, and more. Scope those deals right here.
  • The Nintendo eShop has a long and constantly evolving list of deals, but no specific Boxing Day sale. Still, worth having a dig through if you’re chasing Switch games for cheap.
  • The PlayStation Store has dropped its January Sale early, with discounts across a huge amount of games for PS4 and PS5.
  • PLE Computers has its Boxing Day sale live now. You can see all the hardware deals they’re running over here.
  • Scorptec has Boxing Day deals on laptops and tablets already up and running. Find ’em here.
  • Xbox will be running Boxing Day pricing across its consoles. If you need one before Christmas they’ll be slightly more, but if you can wait a few days, you could save pretty big on hardware.

Pages To Keep An Eye On

Update 21/12/23: Piece updated to include JB Hi-Fi’s catalogue, and Nintendo and PlayStation sales.

Image: Ubisoft, Xbox, PlayStation, Kotaku Australia

The Cheapest NBN 250 Plans

Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *