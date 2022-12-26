Here Are The Best Gaming Deals You’ll Find During The Boxing Day Sales

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You know what always follows the Christmas ham and morning-after pancakes? The Boxing Day sales.

We’re willing to bet that at least one of your friends or family members gifted you with a sweet, sweet gift card to your favourite gaming retailer this Christmas. If you’re smart (and we trust that you are), you decided to wait until Boxing Day officially kicked off so you could enjoy the spoils of the last major shopping event of the year.

Whether you’re looking to bulk up your shame pile or grab that new title you’ve been dying to play, here’s a list of Boxing Day sales that are running right now.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Best Boxing Day sales for PC games and gear

Best Boxing Day sales for the PS4 and PS5

Console and accessory deals

Game deals

Best Boxing Day sales for the Nintendo Switch

Console and accessory deals

Nintendo Switch – now $399 (down from $469)

– now $399 (down from $469) Powerwave Switch Controllers – now $58.75 (down from $89.95)

Switch game deals

Best Boxing Day sales for Xbox One and Series X/S

Console and accessory deals

Xbox game deals

Other gaming deals