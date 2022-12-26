Here Are The Best Gaming Deals You’ll Find During The Boxing Day Sales

You know what always follows the Christmas ham and morning-after pancakes? The Boxing Day sales.
We’re willing to bet that at least one of your friends or family members gifted you with a sweet, sweet gift card to your favourite gaming retailer this Christmas. If you’re smart (and we trust that you are), you decided to wait until Boxing Day officially kicked off so you could enjoy the spoils of the last major shopping event of the year.
Whether you’re looking to bulk up your shame pile or grab that new title you’ve been dying to play, here’s a list of Boxing Day sales that are running right now.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Best Boxing Day sales for PC games and gear
- Anker – Save up to 50% on tech accessories including cables, power banks and USB wall chargers
- Belkin – Get up to 35% off wireless chargers, headphones and more
- The Good Guys — Save on a range of tech including laptops, projectors and more.
- ASUS – Save on laptops, mesh routers and PC accessories
- Dell – Take up to 25% off Dell and Alienware laptops
- Fanatical: You can score massive savings across major titles, plus choose a free game when you spend over $20 in a single order.
- Green Man Gaming: Save over 75% off with GMG’s holiday sale, including 57% off Gotham Knights, 80% off Marvel’s Avengers and 75% off Batman’s The Telltale Series.
- HP — Save up to 40% off.
- JB Hi-Fi — Big savings on your favourite tech brands including Apple, Lenovo and more.
- Lenovo — Up to 51% off selected PCs.
- LG – Get up to 26% off monitors
- Logitech – Score up to 50% off keyboards, mice, headphones and more
- Microsoft — Up to 20% off selected products.
- $555 off the new Surface Pro 9.
- PRISM – Up to 41% off monitors
- Razer – Up to 55% off
- Redragon – Take up to 39% off keyboards and mice
- SteelSeries – Score up to 37% off gaming headsets and peripherals
- TP-Link – Up to 40% off mesh Wi-Fi routers
Best Boxing Day sales for the PS4 and PS5
Console and accessory deals
- PlayStation 5 Console God of War Ragnarok Bundle on sale for $888
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console available for $649
- PlayStation DualSense controllers now down to $69 (down from $109.95)
Game deals
- Destroy All Humans (PS4) – now $23.95 (down from $69.95)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) – now $19 (down from $78)
- Let’s Sing 2023 (PS5) – now $22.95 (down from $59.95)
- Oddworld Soulstorm: Day One Edition (PS4) – now $43.95 (down from $79.95)
- F.I.S.T. Forged in Shadow Torch (PS4) – now $29.95 (down from $59.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) – now $39 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – now $39 (down from $124.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) – now $39 (down from $94.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Gold Edition (PS5) – now $64 (down from $124)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) – now $39 (down from $109.95)
- The Ascent Cyber Edition (PS4) – now $44 (down from $99.95)
- The Quarry (PS5) – now $29 (down from $99)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) – now $28 (down from $79.95)
Best Boxing Day sales for the Nintendo Switch
Console and accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch – now $399 (down from $469)
- Powerwave Switch Controllers – now $58.75 (down from $89.95)
Switch game deals
- Darksiders: Genesis – now $27.95 (down from $59.95)
- Destroy All Humans! – now $36.95 (down from $59)
- F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch – now $29.95 (down from $59.95)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition – now $57.45 (down from $79.95)
- House of the Dead (Remake) – now $36.95 (down from $59.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $44 (down from $89.95)
- Let’s Sing 2023 – now $23.95 (down from $59.95)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – now $50.45 (down from $79.95)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – now $57.95 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond – now $49.50 (down from $79.95)
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo – now $29.95 (down from $49)
Best Boxing Day sales for Xbox One and Series X/S
Console and accessory deals
Xbox game deals
- Arcadegeddon – now $29.95 (down from $59.95)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – now $22 (down from $119.95)
- Evil West – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights (Deluxe Edition) – now $88.95 (down from $149.95)
- Let’s Sing 2023 (2 Mic Bundle) – now $59.95 (down from $99.99)
- Maneater Apex Edition – now $22.95 (down from $36)
- MX vs ATV Legends – now $29.95 (down from $59.95)
- Oddworld Soulstorm: Day One Edition – now $42.95 (down from $79.95)
- Sniper Elite 5 – now $69.95 (down from $99.95)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – now $39 (down from $79.95)
Other gaming deals
- Arcade1Up X-Men 4 Player WiFi Cabinet + Exclusive Licensed Stool Bundle – now $699 (down from $1,199)
- Atari VCS 800 Black Walnut Console – now $366.95 (down from $849.95)