Big W’s Big Brand Sale Has Big Deals On Nintendo, Fitbit And More

It’s hard to deny a good sale at the best of times but it’s especially difficult when it comes to Big W’s Big Brands sale. The retailer is slashing prices across all its categories including homewares, tech, appliances, gaming and clothing. If you’ve been holding off for a good post-Christmas deal, look no further.
The Big W sale will be running online and in-store from Thursday, February 24 for two weeks. As usual, it’s only while stocks last, so get in quick if you want to snag a bargain.
Here are some of the best deals from Big W’s Big Brands sale.
Big W Big Brand Sale highlights
Appliance deals
- Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor – $449 (save $100)
- Dyson V7 Origin – $449
- Dyson Big Ball Origin – $449
- Sunbeam Multi Processor Plus – $119 (save $60)
- Philips Essential Air Fryer XL Digital Black – $249
- Nutribullet 1200W series – $129 (save $40)
- iRobot 670 Roomba Vacuum – $399
Tech deals
- 70-inch EKO UHD Android TV – $849
- 55-inch EKO UHD Android TV – $525
- EKO Full HD 1080p Projector with built-in speaker -$199
- EKO 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar – $79
- EKO 4.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and rear speakers – $199
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (Awesome Violet) – $649
- Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB Black – $299
- OPPO A16s 64GB 4G Bundle Blue – $299
- OPPO A54 5G 64GB – $299 (save $50)
- Fitbit Charge 5 Black – $239
- Fitbit Versa 2 Black/Carbon – $199
- HP Deskjet 3720 All-in-one printer – $49
- Canon EOS 30000D DSLR camera – $499 (save $180)
- Canon Selphy Cp1300 Photo Printer Wireless – $149 (save $30)
- 10% off selected SanDisk memory cards
- 25% off Emtec Digital Memory
Homewares deals
- Tefal 4-piece daily cookware set – $149.50 (save $149)
- 40% off Pyrex cookware
- 30% off Wiltshire cookware sets, knives sets, utensils
Gaming deals
- Nintendo Switch Neon Console – $439
- Nintendo Switch OLED Console -$499
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $89
- Nintendo Switch Joy Con Controllers- $109
- Stealth C6-100 Headsets – $24
- Stealth Gaming Headsets – $39
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch) – $69
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy (Switch/PS4/Xbox) – $69
- Metroid Dread (Switch) – $69
- GRID Legends (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $79
- Rainbow Six Extraction (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $69
- Deathloop (PS5) – $49
- Far Cry 6 (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $39
- Back 4 Blood (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $39
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5/PS4) – $39
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/Xbox) – $29
- Hades (PS5/PS4) – $25
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/Xbox) – $25
And this isn’t even close to every deal included in Big W’s Big Brand sale.
Check out the website for a full list of books, make-up, groceries, clothing and other home accessories that have had their prices slashed.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in