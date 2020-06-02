The Best Gaming Deals From Big W's Latest Sale

Image: Activision

Big W's currently holding a massive winter sale with discounts on games, consoles, toys and more. You could spend hours trawling through all the deals available — or you could check out all the highlights below.

Like many other retailers, Big W is participating in the PlayStation 'Days of Play' promotion so you can expect to find many of the PlayStation Hits games going cheap. You also find the PlayStation VR Mega Pack Bundle containing five games for $329 and the lesser VR Bundle with only VR Worlds going for $279. PSVR has a pretty decent line-up now and for that price, both bundles are well worth a look.

Big W is also offering game bundles including a PlayStation 4 Controller plus a PlayStation Hits game of your choice for $79.

Outside of the PlayStation 'Days of Play' deals, you'll also find a bunch of titles on Xbox One and Switch going for cheap. Here's the round-up of what's on offer.

Assassin's Creed Remastered (Switch) - $29

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4 | XBO) - $24

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Switch) - $39

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR) - $24

Battlefield V (PS4 | XBO) - $29

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (PS4 | XBO) - $19

Call of Duty: WWII (PS4 | XBO) - $49

Carnival Games VR (Switch) - $39

Civilization VI (Switch) - $59

Darksiders: Genesis (PS4 | XBO) - $29

Days Gone (PS4) - $24

Death Stranding (PS4) - $39

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4) - $39

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Collection (Switch) - $69

Doom (PS4 | XBO) - $19

Doom VFR (PSVR) - $29

Fallout 4 (PS4 | XBO) - $19

Fallout 76 (PS4 | XBO) - $39

Far Cry New Dawn (PS4 | XBO) - $24

FIFA 20 (XBO | PS4 | Switch) - $29

Firewall Zero Hour (PSVR) - $24

God of War (PS4) - $21

Hasbro Game Night (Switch) - $29

Hitman 2 (PS4 | XBO) - $34

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) - $21

Infamous Second Son (PS4) - $21

Jurassic World Evolution (PS4 | XBO) - $49

Just Cause 4 (PS4 | XBO) - $24

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4 | XBO) - $24

Legendary Fishing (Switch) - $24

Man of Medan (PS4 | XBO) - $24

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch) - $29

Metro Exodus (PS4 | XBO) - $39

Monster Hunter World (PS4) - $29

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4 | XBO) - $29

Need for Speed Heat (PS4 | XBO) - $49

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (PS4) - $29

Nintendo Switch Gold Chrome Wired Controller - $29

Nintendo Switch Wireless GameCube Controller (Pikachu) - $49

Overwatch: Legendary Edition (PS4 | XBO) - $49

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (PS4) - $39

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu + Pokéball Plus Bundle (Switch) - $69

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4) - $39

Rage 2 (PS4 | XBO) - $39

Ratchet & Clank (PS4) - $21

Shenmue III (PS4) - $34

Skyrim VR (PSVR) - $29

Spider-Man (PS4) - $24

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PS4 | XBO) - $39

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4 | XBO) - $49

Team Sonic Racing (PS4 | XBO | Switch) - $49

Uncharted 4 (PS4) - $21

You can check out the entire range of deals on Big W's website now. The sale will end on June 10 so there's plenty of time to pop down to your local Big W and check it out.