Where To Buy The PSVR 2 In Australia, If You Can Afford The Pricey Boy

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been studiously saving your pennies in the weeks since its release date was announced, the time has finally arrived to go forth and grab yourself a PlayStation VR2 in Australia.

From what we’ve experienced during our test run with the PlayStation VR2, we can assure you that it’s remarkably lightweight as well as super responsive in terms of tracking hand and eye movement. But, most importantly, it’s one of the clearest VR viewfinders we’ve ever seen. In our one hour in VR heaven, we saw it bring to life the vibrant and breathtaking world of Horizon, so it’ll be sure to turn heads for virtual reality enthusiasts.

As you’ll know by now, the PSVR 2 is a pricey boy. But as a public service, we’ve rounded up all the places we know of where you can currently buy a PSVR 2.

Right now, the cheapest option is with Amazon Australia for both the standard PlayStation VR2 set and Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle.

There’s plenty of exciting games lined up for the PS5 VR2, including the exclusive Horizon: Call of the Mountain VR adventure, Resident Evil Village, Star Wars: Tales From Galaxy’s Edge (Enhanced Edition) and No Man’s Sky.

Call of the Mountain is now available, as is the No Man’s Sky update, along with a handful of other games. Unfortunately, most of the other games won’t be available until later on in the year, but you can peruse this list here if you want to keep up to date with all of the games announced for the PlayStation VR 2.

Where to buy a PSVR 2 in Australia

Check out all of the retailers stocking the PS5 VR headset below:

Amazon

Big W

EB Games

The Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

Sony

The PlayStation VR2 are now available to buy both in-store and online.

Good luck, bargain hunters. May the Stock Availability gods smile upon your PSVR 2 purchase.