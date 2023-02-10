10 More Games Added To PSVR 2 Launch Window Lineup

On this day, the day of the PSVR 2 launch, PlayStation has announced another 10 games for the headset, with more announcements to come in the near future.

Just last month PlayStation revealed a 37-game-strong lineup for the PSVR 2 launch window, with 30 of them set to be available on launch day. This included an array of PSVR titles upgraded for the next-gen headset as well as quite a few brand-new titles.

Now, the PlayStation blog has hit us with yet another 10 games for the PSVR 2 with some of these titles also being launch day releases. This brings the total amount of launch window titles for the PSVR 2 to 47. Here’s what’s in store for those who are dropping stacks on the headset.

Another Fisherman’s Tale

Another Fisherman’s Tale is the sequel to the award-winning adventure game A Fisherman’s Tale by Vertigo Games. In it, you are a simple wooden man that can detach and collect many a limb in order to complete puzzles in a wonderful island world. It’s set to come later this year.

Gorn

Gorn is a “frighteningly realistic” gladiator simulator from Free Lives. It’s the first on this list to be hilariously bloody and gory, and it certainly isn’t the last. This new PSVR 2 version of the game includes all new additions to the game in terms of weapons, foes, and game modes as well as quality-of-life updates. It’s due to arrive on March 16th.

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer is an archery football game from Normal VR. Similar to the gimmick of Rocket League, Nock requires players to skate and fly around a dynamic soccer pitch and use their bow and arrow to blast the ball into their opponent’s goal. It’s coming sometime in March.

Hellsweeper VR

Hellsweeper VR is another title coming from Vertigo Games, and is another Big Bloody Bonzanza. You traverse through the different dimensions of Hell, defying gravity and physics while smashing through enemies with a wide range of weapons and elemental magic. It’s coming later this year.

Ragnarock

Ragnarock is a VR rhythm game from WanadevStudio. Take the physical movement of Beat Saber, mix it with the visual layout of Guitar Hero, and paint that with the thematic stylings of viking lore and you’ve got Ragnarock. You’ve gotta smack to the beat to move your ship forward and win the viking race. This one’s a launch title!

Runner

Runner is a VR arcade shooter developed by Truant Pixel. Inspired by the look and feel of late 1980’s prestige anime, players race through various sectors while also fighting off waves of autonomous corporate drones. It also includes a full voice-acted interactive visual novel called PREAMBLE. This one’s a launch title too!

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending is a sci-fi bartending simulator by Foggy Box Games. Originally released on VR last year, you’re a funny little robot that must work through procedurally-generated shifts serving all sorts of different aliens. Any owners of the original on PSVR can upgrade their version for free from launch.

Sushi Ben

Sushi Ben is a VR narrative adventure written by the creator of Hatoful Boyfriend (yes, the pigeon dating sim) and developed by Big Brand Studios. It plays like a slice-of-life anime where you must save a local sushi restaurant from going out of business. It’s due to come out later this year, and I am desperate to play it.

Swordsman VR

Swordsman VR is a realistic sword-fighting game from Sinn Studio. It’s another gory one, but realistically gory. You fight enemies that range from regular guys with swords that you can simply behead to a spew of blood, to actual Krakens. It rocks. Pre-existing owners of Swordsman on PSVR can upgrade for free for the next three months.

Unplugged: Air Guitar

Unplugged: Air Guitar is the third title from Vertigo Games on this list, and it’s a freakin’ guitar game, baby! Satchel from Steel Panther guides you towards stardom as you shred on air guitar to songs from Ozzy Osbourne, The Offspring, Weezer, and more. This is yet another launch title!

PlayStation is also set to reveal new information about 5 more unknown PSVR 2 titles as part of Friday’s State of Play, though it’s not currently known what these games are or if they’ve already been announced prior. You can find local times for the PlayStation State of Play broadcast here.