When You Can See Friday’s State Of Play In Australian Times

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: February 22, 2023 at 7:20 am -
When You Can See Friday’s State Of Play In Australian Times
Image: PlayStation, Kotaku Australia

PlayStation has announced its next State of Play broadcast, slated for Friday. According to the PlayStation Blog, the show will include looks at a few games from third-party publishers, and a look at five titles bound for the PlayStation VR 2 later this year. The show’s back half will be an extended look at Rocksteady’s upcoming superhero game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the first major look at the game since E3/Summer Games Fest last year.

Typically, Sony issues a disclaimer on announcements like these regarding the things fans should not expect to see in an upcoming State of Play. It’s a way of managing expectations that I think is sensible, given that the announcement of showcases like this often result in hype and hysteria for games that don’t materialise. This time, however, PlayStation has issued no such disclaimer. Make of that what you will.

When is the next PlayStation State of Play?

The next PlayStation State of Play will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Where can I see it?

You can catch it live on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

What time does the State of Play start?

See below for kick-off times in your neck of the woods:

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

8:00 AM AEDT

SA

7:30 AM ACDT

QLD

7:00 AM AEST

NT

6:30 AM ACST

WA

5:00 AM AWST

NZ

10:00 AM NZDT

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

