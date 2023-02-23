Everything Announced At PlayStation’s February State Of Play

PlayStation showcased a whole bunch of upcoming games for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 in today’s State of Play.

So what did we get in those 45 minutes? Gameplay footage, new announcements, and even some release dates for long-awaited games. You can watch the full State of Play right down here, or you can read our nice little rundown of what exactly was shown off during the February State of Play showcase.

If you’d simply like to look at all the trailers from today’s showcase, you can head over to our trailers yarn.

The PSVR2 games

PlayStation started the show with another five games that’ll be coming to the PSVR2. They’re all games that we haven’t yet seen as part of the launch window lineup either, which is pretty neat!

The Foglands

The Foglands is a rootin’-tootin’ atmospheric roguelike adventure. It’s got a Borderlands-lite artstyle and consists of you fighting monsters and scavenging loot as you venture into the great unknown, trying to make sure you don’t get swallowed up by the fog. It honestly looks awesome. It’s set to come out sometime this year.

Green Hell VR

Green Hell VR is an authentic survival game that chucks you in the Amazon rainforest and wishes you the best in your struggle to stay alive. It came out last year on other VR platforms, but has been updated for the PSVR 2 to make it all the more terrifyingly immersive. It’s coming out later this year.

Synapse

Synapse is a VR shooter from nDreams, the team behind Fracked, Phantom: Covert Ops, and Far Cry VR. Gameplay requires dual-wielding combat, with players holding a gun in one hand and a telekinetic power in the other. The black and white world with small bursts of colour looks [Borat voice] very nice. It’s releasing exclusively on PSVR 2 this year.

Journey to Foundation

Journey to Foundation is a VR game adaptation of the world of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series, coming 80 years after the release of Asimov’s first short stories. It’s honestly quite fascinating to see Asimov’s work come to life in video game form, especially in VR. This one’s coming in Spring 2023.

Before Your Eyes

The award-winning Before Your Eyes is coming to PSVR 2. Lauded as possibly one of the most breathtaking VR experiences yet, Before Your Eyes takes you through a lifetime, with every blink causing time to move forward. I honestly don’t know a single person who has played this game and not cried. It’ll be available on March 10, 2023.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

It seems like a real good time to be a Destiny fan. The newest trailer shows off more of the story related to the Witness and its disciple, Calus. As well, a new PlayStation blog post to go with the launch trailer goes over quality-of-life updates coming to the game with the release of Lightfall. It’s coming on February 28th, 2023.

Tchia

Tchia is a gorgeously vibrant adventure game inspired by the land and culture of New Caledonia. The newest look at the game shows off more of the world of Tchia, as well as the mystical way that the game’s protagonist interacts with it. Not only did we get a release date for Tchia, but also a confirmation that it will be a day-one release on PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe. It’s coming on March 21st, 2023.

Humanity

Humanity was definitely one of the most fascinating reveals of the February State of Play. Humanity is a puzzle adventure where you are a glistening shiba inu that must lead hordes of faceless people to pillars of light at the end of the world. I saw multiple people in the Twitch live chat refer to this as “human Lemmings“, which seems fitting. It’s releasing in May 2023 and has a demo available until March 6th.

Goodbye Volcano High

After years of uncertainty, Goodbye Volcano High is finally coming out with a confirmed release date. Goodbye Volcano High is a cinematic narrative adventure about a teenager’s final year of high school that could also harken the end of the world. It’s set to release on June 15th, 2023.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Babe, wake up! New Naruto game! Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the next entry in the Ultimate Ninja Storm series, and boasts the largest roster ever seen in the game’s history of existence. There’s new characters like Ashura and Indra Otsuki, and this will also be the first time that a Naruto game supports 60 FPS. It’s set to release sometime this year.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3, after being in Early Access on PC since 2020, is finally coming to PlayStation 5. The trailer shows off PlayStation 5 gameplay as well as the reveal of a Collector’s Edition of the game that includes various Baldur’s Gate goodies and other bits and pieces from Wizards of the Coast franchises like D&D and MTG, as well as access to the game 3 days before launch. It’s releasing on August 31st, 2023.

Wayfinder

Wayfinder is an online action RPG that I can only describe as Overwatch meets World of Warcraft. The February State of Play trailer looked at the multiplayer gameplay as well as seasonal content for the game, as well as a reveal of an exclusive beta on PlayStation 4 and 5, which players can sign up for on the Wayfinder website. The beta starts on February 28th, 2023.

Street Fighter 6

We already know what Street Fighter 6 is, and we’re already excited. The February State of Play revealed three more characters that’ll be present in the newest game: the return of fan favourites Zangief and Cammy, as well as a new character called Lily. Of course, they all look amazing, because this game is eye-poppingly beautiful. It’s coming on June 2nd, 2023.

Resident Evil 4

The Resident Evil 4 remake got a deeper look today, showing off further gameplay as well as a glimpse at the confrontation between Leon and Krauser. On top of that, the trailer revealed the return of The Mercenaries, which is an extra game mode that has appeared throughout the Resident Evil series. The game comes out on March 24th, with a “special demo” coming soon.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

And finally, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The February State of Play spent quite a bit of time on this one, probably to make up for the delays. The lengthy trailer showcased a whole bunch of gameplay for the game, revealing it to be a co-op looter-shooter that can be played in both single- and multi-player. Players can also upgrade their individuals characters, give them stronger weapons and powers, and dress them up. Also, Harley Quinn goes Spider-Man mode and you have to kill the Justice League because they have gone Brainiac mode. It’s slated for a May 26th release until further notice.

And that’s everything! Personally, I’ve got my eye on Tchia and especially Humanity, and if I can ever get my hands on a PSVR 2 I’d love to give The Foglands a red hot go. Anything pique your interest? Let us know!