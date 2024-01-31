PlayStation State Of Play 2024: When To Watch Today’s Showcase In Australia

PlayStation State of Play will return this week, with Sony confirming the next broadcast will air TODAY, Thursday, 1 February 2024, for Aussies tuning in at home.

What is the PlayStation State of Play?

It’s a quarterly video broadcast full of trailers about Sony’s upcoming slate of PS5 games! Have you seen a Nintendo Direct before? It’s a very similar format, except it’s PlayStation themed.

In an official blog post revealing the February 2024 showcase, PlayStation promised a 40+ minute-long broadcast with “guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming.” Over 15 upcoming games will get their time in the sun during the show, with extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin ahead of their PlayStation 5 releases this year. The showcase will also feature titles coming to PS VR2 and PS5 in “2024 and beyond.” The last broadcast was held in September 2023 and featured Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

PlayStation State of Play: Predictions

Beyond the brief blog post, there’s not much info on exactly what else fans can expect to see, but we’d hazard a guess we’ll be seeing more of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ahead of its release in late February. XboxEra’s Nick Baker previously suggested on X (formerly Twitter) that the State of Play would include looks at Death Stranding 2, Silent Hill 2, and BioShock creator Ken Levine’s original IP Judas – his other predictions including the airing date and the inclusion of Rise of the Ronin have already been confirmed by PlayStation’s own announcement, so it’s possible he might be onto something.

When is the next PlayStation State of Play?

The next PlayStation State of Play will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Where can I watch the next State of Play?

You can catch it live on PlayStation’s YouTube, TikTok and Twitch channels.

What time does the State of Play start in Australia?

If you’re tuning in to the February 2024 State of Play from Australia or New Zealand, here’s when you can catch it live:

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

9:00 AM AEDT

SA

8:30 AM ACDT

QLD

8:00 AM AEST

NT

7:30 AM ACST

WA

6:00 AM AWST

NZ

11:00 AM NZDT

Image: PlayStation