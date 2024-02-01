Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State Of Play: When To Watch Next Week’s Showcase In Australia

Sony is holding another State of Play presentation in less than a week, this time focusing entirely on the upcoming title Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

In the final moments of its first State of Play of the year, which saw trailers for titles including Judas, Death Stranding 2 On The Beach, and the Silent Hill 2 remake, PlayStation announced that fans could tune in next week for another State of Play providing an “extended look” at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ahead of its release later this month on February 29.

This is more than likely the last look we’ll get at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth before the second instalment of the planned trilogy of remakes goes live at the end of February after receiving multiple trailers, previews, and deep dives into what fans can expect over the last few months before launch. The title will kick off where Final Fantasy VII Remake left off, with Cloud and co leaving Midgar and making their way across the Planet in a more open-world playstyle. What next week’s State of Play will showcase is anyone’s guess, but we might see further looks at the world, combat, or story details crop up over the course of the showcase.

When is the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play?

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth-focused PlayStation State of Play will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Where can I watch the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play?

You can catch the State of Play live on PlayStation’s YouTube, TikTok and Twitch channels.

What time does the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play start in Australia?

If you’re tuning in to the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play from Australia or New Zealand, here’s when you can catch it live:

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

10:30 AM AEDT

SA

10:00 AM ACDT

QLD

9:30 AM AEST

NT

9:00 AM ACST

WA

7:30 AM AWST

NZ

12:30 AM NZDT

Image: PlayStation