Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Trophy List Leaks, Contains Spoilers

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth fans beware: spoilers for the second instalment in Square Enix’s remake trilogy have already made their way online, in the form of a leaked PlayStation trophy list. And, oh boy, there are some big spoilers among those trophies.

If you’re worried about FF7 Rebirth spoilers in this article, never fear: we won’t be discussing any of the story spoilers contained in the trophy list, or linking to the list itself. We will, however, take a look at the number of trophies and chapters the game contains. If you’d like to avoid knowing even that much, hit the back button now. Likewise, if you’re hoping to jump into the game when it launches February 29 with fresh eyes and an unspoiled mind, we’d suggest you browse the wider internet with care for the next few weeks.

A handful of extremely non-spoilery details follow

The trophy list for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth includes 61 trophies. Most of the Bronze trophies are tied to progression. Quite a few trophies that players can expect to unlock in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are tied to gameplay mechanics such as combat, and other story details. Some of these trophy descriptions reveal pretty huge details on what fans can expect from the game and are a key reason we recommend steering clear as best you can if spoilers bother you.

As the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launch date draws nearer, it’s highly likely we’ll see more detailed spoilers dropping online. That could come from leaks as easily as from keen-eyed fans spotting little details in this week’s Final Fantasy-focused State of Play. If you’re trying to Matrix-dodge any info that might spoil the story, we wish you the best of luck. It seems you might need it.

