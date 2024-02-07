A Well-Known Character Is Making Their Way Into Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth looks to be bringing a well-known character from the franchise into the story, based on the final new trailer revealed during today’s State of Play broadcast.

Be warned, there are spoilers from the trailer ahead! Apologies for the slightly baity headline, but there’s a good reason for it: though this character appears in a recent trailer, we appreciate that some folks are trying to dodge spoilers, and we legit don’t want to ruin anyone’s nice time.

So, here’s a big ol’ spoiler warning. If you’d rather avoid spoils, back out of this piece now.

Image: Kotaku Australia

Hello. If you’re still reading this and you’re wondering exactly who we’re referring to, it appears that Gilgamesh, a recurring character first seen in Final Fantasy V, will make an appearance in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. In the newest trailer, what looks like his easily-identifiable silhouette against the moon appears for a few moments. The presence of Gilgamesh in-game seemed to be a sure thing based on earlier leaks of the full trophy list, for which an achievement for defeating him exists.

If you’re not across who Gilgamesh is, let’s take a little walk down Final Fantasy memory lane for a moment. As we mentioned, he originally appeared in FFV as an antagonist, but has gone on to make appearances in plenty of titles since (as well as other remakes). While often a foe, Gilgamesh has also been an ally, summoned monster, or boss. As a general rule, he is known for his massive collection of powerful swords – namely, most often Excalibur. This multi-armed swordsman is not always portrayed as evil, per se, as often he’s just keen on weapons the party possesses (or the party has come to him to collect weapons he’s already taken).

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth marks an interesting return for Gilgamesh, given of all the various FF titles he’s found his way into, the original Final Fantasy VII isn’t one of them. If the trophy list leaks are to be believed alongside his brief trailer cameo, we can expect him to be a foe or antagonist of some sort, although how major of a part he’ll play in the game isn’t clear just yet.

Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches on 29 February, but there’s a playable demo available for free now on the PlayStation Store if you’d like to test out the new gameplay early. If you’re keen to find out more about what to expect when it releases in a few weeks’ time, you can check out our primer on everything we know about the game so far, and our recap of today’s State of Play.

Are you excited to see the return of Gilgamesh? Let us know in the comments.