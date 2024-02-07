Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo Goes Live Today

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to release on 29 February, but a new free playable demo is available on PlayStation 5 from today. Interested players can get a taste of what’s to come, right now.

Announced during today’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play presentation by director Tetsuya Nomura, the demo will feature the Nibelheim flashback that sees players control both Cloud and Sephiroth. Between now and the game’s release date, an additional section of the demo will be added featuring a portion of the Junon Region.

The section of Junon that players will be able to try out will let them experience the game’s “freedom of exploration.” This is a point that Square Enix has repeatedly stressed, given the game’s pivot to a more open-world playstyle. As a result, part of the demo is focused on exploration, but we can expect to see some of the World Intel missions mentioned in the State of Play make their way in, too.

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth playable demo will also give players a chance to try out the game’s new combat mechanics and likely get a feel for combat synergy abilities.

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo is available now on the PlayStation Store for free, so if you’ve been keen to give the game a go either to decide whether it’s up your alley or just get yourself hyped for launch (which is just over three weeks away), hop to it.

Today’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth-focused State of Play featured 11 minutes of deep-diving into gameplay, locations, and what’s new in-game. We’ve got a full rundown of everything revealed during the livestream available here if you’d like to check out what there is to look forward to, including a tonne of mini games, updates to combat, and some interesting story reveals in the newest trailer.

Image: Square Enix