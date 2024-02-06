Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After an almost four-year wait, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is just around the corner. Cue the music.

Rebirth is the second instalment of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy and follows Cloud and his crew after they escape from Midgar while continuing their quest to take down the megacorporation Shinra. For those who have played the original, Rebirth is set to cover most of the post-Midgar portion of the game, up until the Forgotten Capital, and will introduce fan-favourite characters like Vincent Valentine, Cait Sith and Cid.

However, don’t expect things to play out exactly like they did in Final Fantasy VII. On top of the new gameplay mechanics, Final Fantasy VII Remake wasn’t afraid to change up a few details from the original game, so there’s no telling how much Rebirth will diverge from the canon. Case in point: the game’s director Naoki Hamaguchi has teased a “big surprise” for the original game’s most iconic scene.

Kotaku Australia was invited to try a preview build of the game back in September, and we had a pretty good time with it:

Overall, based on the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth first-look demo, the second installment in the iconic game’s remake trilogy is shaping up to bring the core DNA of the original, updated to provide all of the best parts of modern RPGs – choice, freedom, and of course, cinematic scenes that go hard.

One thing worth noting is that you won’t be able to import your save data from Final Fantasy VII Remake, so you’ll be starting back at square one in terms of character stats. However, if you have saved data from the previous game, you’ll receive Leviathan summoning materia when you start up Rebirth. You’ll also get Ramuh summoning materia if you have Episode: interMISSION save data.

With its late February release date coming up fast, here’s where you can preorder Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for cheap in Australia.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Where can you get Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for cheap in Australia?

Image: Square Enix

The standard edition of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth retails for $119.95 and is exclusively available on the PS5. Currently, Mighty Ape has the cheapest copies going at $89 each. After that, Amazon Australia and Big W have it for $99, although the former offers free shipping.

If you haven’t played Final Fantasy VII Remake yet, the PlayStation Store is offering a bundle that includes both it and Rebirth for $114.95.

Every preorder for a physical copy of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth comes with a Midgar Bangle as an in-game accessory. If you preorder the game through JB Hi-Fi you’ll also receive a Shinra Bangle an in-game accessory, while EB Games will give you a Dualsense controller grip.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in Australia:

Where can you get Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Deluxe Editon for cheap in Australia?

Image: Square Enix

We’re also getting a delxue edition of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is priced at $169.95 for physical copies and $144.95 if you buy it digitally. The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Remake twin pack is also available from the PlayStation Store.

Once again, Mighty Ape has the cheapest price available at $159.

Physical copies of the deluxe edition include the standard game with a reversible cover, a Steelbook case, a mini-soundtrack CD and a hardback artbook. The preorder bonuses for the standard edition apply here too.

If you buy the deluxe edition through the PlayStation Store, you’ll get digital copies of the mini-soundtrack and artbook, along with in-game DLC for the Magic Pot summoning materia, a Reclaimant Choker accessory and an Orchid Bracelet armour.

Here’s where you can grab the deluxe edition of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in Australia:

There is a Collector’s Edition for the game, but it doesn’t look like it’s available through any Australian retailers.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released in Australia on February 29, exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

Image: Square Enix/Kotaku Australia