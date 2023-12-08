FF7 Rebirth Musical Performance Gives Us Our First Glimpse Of Cid

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second chapter of Square Enix’s big ‘ol remake project, is set to launch on February 29, 2024. And tonight during the 2023 Game Awards, we got yet another look at the ambitious return to Cloud and co.’s journey through the outskirts of Midgar and beyond via a performance of the theme song of the second part, Rebirth.

Initially announced all the way back in 2015, we learned early on that Final Fantasy VII’s remake project would arrive in discreet instalments, with the first part arriving on April 10, 2020. Though its meta alterations to the story have given some hardcore fans concern over its overall direction, thus far the remake project has delivered an exciting experience with excellent versions of some of gaming’s most celebrated characters. Speaking of characters, tonight we got a quick look at Cid, the chain-smoking pilot who likes to scream at people.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Theme Song Announcement Trailer

While Cid got a bit of a glow-up in 2005’s CGI film Final Fantasy VII Advent Children, we have yet to see him appear in the remake project. Whether or not cigarettes will still be a routine accessory of his in Rebirth remains to be seen.

Earlier this year, we got a solid look at the second chapter of the remake project. Titled Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, it covers the events of the original game from the party’s departure of Midgar all the way to the Temple of the Ancients, so get your box of tissues ready, folks. We also learned that the remake will be a trilogy, with a third part at some point on the horizon.

In October, Kotaku got some hands on time with a demo of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in which we said that:

In the classic original, Cloud’s doomed world is a wonderful place to get lost in, and that certainly seems to be the case in this modern reimagining as well.

Remaking one of the most beloved video games of all time is no easy task. But Final Fantasy VII Remake showed incredible promise by often doing the impossible, satisfying long-time fans while still delivering narrative twists and turns that keep us guessing at a 25-year old story.