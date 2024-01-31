PlayStation State Of Play: All The Trailers From Today’s Showcase

PlayStation State of Play day is here, and that means trailers. As always, we’ve been liveblogging the entire showcase and updated this piece with fresh trailers as they arrive on YouTube. The show is now complete, and all the trailers have been added to the piece. Use it as a quick and easy digest of everything that happened (and boy did some stuff happen).

PlayStation made it clear what fans could expect from today’s show: a full-size, 40-minute State of Play with extended trailers for Rise of the Ronin (releasing next month) and action-adventure title Stellar Blade (no release date yet). The show also dropped unexpected and lengthy trailers for not one but TWO new Silent Hill games, a long look at Death Stranding 2, the first look at Ken Levine Bioshock-y new game Judas, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and much more.

Without further ado, here’s all the trailers you missed at today’s State of Play.

All The Trailers From Today’s State of Play

Helldivers 2

Release date: February 8, 2024

Stellar Blade

Release date: April 26, 2024

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Zenless Zone Zero

Foamstars

Dave the Diver x Godzilla

V Rising

Silent Hill: The Short Message

Silent Hill 2

Judas

Metro: Awakening VR (PSVR2)

Legendary Tales (PSVR 2)

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Release date: March 22, 2024

Rise of the Ronin

Release date: March 22, 2024

Until Dawn (PS5 and PC)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Image: PlayStation