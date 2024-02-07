Helldivers 2: Release Time And Date, Trailers, & More

Helldivers 2 is set to launch tomorrow, eight years on from the first instalment of the galactic shooter, and it’s safe to say fans are watching its release very closely.

While the first Helldivers game was a top-down shooter, Helldivers 2 will go down the third-person squad shooter route with all the gore and aliens you could hope for. It’s one of the most-anticipated releases of 2024, and given the long wait between drinks, this comes as no surprise. With tense cooperative gameplay, expansive loadout options and hordes of aliens to fend off, it looks like we’re in for a real treat when the game goes live.

Ahead of the Helldivers 2 release date, we’ve collated everything we know about the game so far into one place. If you’re keen to find out more info about the release date, gameplay details, and the all-important question of whether the newest Helldivers game will have crossplay, we’ve got you covered.

Helldivers 2: Leaks and News

Image: Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 is scheduled to launch on 8 February 2024 at 8:00 PM AEDT for those based in ACT, NSW, VIC, and TAS. The developers took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week to confirm the Helldivers 2 launch times globally for all players.

Why was the release of Helldivers 2 delayed?

The upcoming Helldivers game was initially planned for an end of 2023 release, however it was confirmed in an official PlayStation blog post by Arrowhead Game Studios in September 2023 that the game would launch in February. No reason was given for the delay at the time of the news.

Helldivers 2: Trailer

Despite being announced almost a year ago during a PlayStation State of Play showcase, up until December last year we’d not received a whole lot of trailers for Helldivers 2. Beyond the initial announcement, there’s been a number of trailers focusing on the game’s co-op gameplay and combat, PC features, as well as multiple closer looks at the overall story.

Helldivers 2: Platforms

Helldivers 2 is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC when it releases on 8 February 2024. As the game is being published by PlayStation, we can expect it to remain a console exclusive, at least for now. There are no current plans or official confirmation that the title will get an Xbox launch.

Does Helldivers 2 have crossplay?

We’re happy to confirm that the upcoming Helldivers game does support crossplay between Steam and PlayStation 5, meaning you can jump into gory co-op gameplay with your friends regardless of which platform they own the game on. The news was confirmed via the official PlayStation blog in early January,

Helldivers 2: Plot and story

Image: Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 puts players in the shoes of a Helldiver, part of a galactic elite military force tasked with combatting rising alien threats. Your planet is in danger from hordes of dangerous enemies, descending the world into utter chaos. You must serve as the bulwark of your planet in order to make it safe again alongside your team as waves of aliens threaten to destroy it all. Based on the mature content description and Australian MA 15+ rating, we can expect to see a whole lot of blood and gore along the way.

Helldivers 2: Gameplay

Image: Arrowhead Game Studios

As mentioned, Helldivers 2 does diverge in gameplay from the original title. Where the first Helldivers game was a top-down shooter, the successor is a co-op third-person type game that really puts you into the action in close quarters. In a team of four (either other players or AI), you’ll come up against alien threats you must mow down to protect your planet. At your disposal is a variety of weapons, armour and stratagems to fully customise your loadout to your liking for a wholly different gameplay experience depending on your arsenal. It’s worth noting friendly fire does exist in-game, so your teamwork will need to be airtight to defend against threats, survive, and (hopefully) not accidentally take out a member of your own squad in the process. Based on trailers and gameplay footage, we can expect to see frantic, chaotic gameplay in fast-paced combat.

Helldivers 2: Review

With Helldivers 2 launching tomorrow, keep an eye out for more news and impressions over the next few weeks.

Image: Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation