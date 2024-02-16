Helldivers 2 Extra XP Weekend Means It’s Time To Level Up Fast

Third-person co-op shooter Helldivers 2 has been rocking PS5 and PC players’ worlds as of late. Featuring intense co-op shootouts and extraction challenges against big bad bugs and robots, Helldivers has a thoroughly satisfying gameplay loop with a difficulty challenge that feels tough, yet masterable. And if you’re looking to get some time in with the game this weekend, you’re in luck. Developer Arrowhead Game Studios is dealing out extra XP for every match for the next couple of days.

Get 50% extra XP and Requisition Slips until February 18

If you want to score some extra xp to level up and Requisition to buy more Stratagems, Arrowhead Games Studios has tacked on an extra 50-percent multiplier after each mission. As indicated in the official post announcing the extra xp and funds, you’ll know it’s in effect when you see “Accounting Corrections” while on your ship.

A message to the HELLDIVERS 2 community from Deputy Game Director Sagar Beroshi about the upcoming weekend: pic.twitter.com/oqFQ9cG0QB — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) February 16, 2024

This bonus is running from now until end-of-day on Sunday, February, Central European Time. That means those of us in American time zones ought to get slayin’ some robots and bugs. That breaks down roughly to the following times this Sunday:

EST: 6:00 p.m.

CST: 5:00 p.m.

PST: 3:00 p.m.

Extra rewards are to make up for technical issues, but more may follow this weekend

The bonus reward multiplier comes after Helldivers 2 has struggled a bit with server issues due to server overload following an influx of more-than-expected players.

Read More: The Essential Helldivers 2 Settings To Change Before Dropping In

As noted in the official post on X regarding this weekend’s XP multiplier, problems that “caused some player rewards to not pay out properly at the end of missions.”

In general, Helldivers 2, while regarded as a wildly great time by critics and fans alike, has struggled with its fair share of issues. From problems with rewards paying out properly, to frequent server issues that prevent players from getting into games, joining friends, or staying connected to a match, its an unfortunate wrinkle in an otherwise bonafide co-op hit this year.

Read More: Tips For How To Actually Survive Playing Helldivers 2 Solo

Unfortunately, these issues still stand. Arrowhead Game Studios CEO John Pilestedt took to X to express a bit of anxiety ahead of this weekend:

While I dread this weekend from a technical perspective, the team has done a fantastic job in ironing out the kinks and I hope you all will be able to have a great time playing the game. — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 16, 2024

The extra XP weekend comes after a recent Helldivers 2 patch added a new planet defense activity as well as various performance fixes. Despite some server fixes, however, the patch notes caution that matchmaking might still give folks some trouble. Here’s hoping Helldivers 2 manages to see its woes healed so we can all get back to serving some Liber-tea.