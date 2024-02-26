Helldivers 2 Had A Great Weekend, Increases Player Cap Again

Helldivers 2 has increased the concurrent player cap to 800,000, meaning even more people can now dish out democracy at once. This is the second cap increase in the space of a few days – it went from 450,000 to 700,000 over the weekend.

Arrowhead Game Studio CEO and Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the new player cap and celebrate a successful weekend post increase. “I’m really happy and proud of the [Arrowhead Game Studio] team for an amazing achievement, the servers handled all Helldivers 2 players this weekend without problem,” his post reads. “Now we have time to focus on improvements to the title and resume our original plan. Many exciting things upcoming!”

Pilestedt added that Helldivers 2 servers would hit an 800,000 concurrent player max capacity within a few hours. “There might be light queues to get in at peak,” he said. He also thanked the Arrowhead team for reaching this milestone: “how crazy is this message from a studio of [under] 100 devs?”

Helldivers 2 players have experienced a range of server issues since launch off the back of the game’s breakout success. The developers have been working around the clock to resolve a whole host of problems, from crashes to log-in troubles, with a 450,000 concurrent player cap put in place recently in the hopes of providing some server stability to the ever-growing player base. Since then, Arrowhead has promised a wave of updates to resolve some of the most critical issues in-game, with last week’s patch aimed at fixing server crashing and the black screen issue reported by many Helldivers 2 players.

It looks like Helldivers 2 isn’t going anywhere for some time, with SteamDB charts reporting a new all-time peak concurrent player count of over 458,000 over the weekend on Steam alone. Even at the time of writing, 410,000 people are mowing down bugs and bots via Steam. These numbers don’t account for the whole host of PlayStation players also getting amongst it, too.

Did you jump onto Helldivers 2 over the weekend? How was server stability? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Arrowhead Game Studios