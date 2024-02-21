New Helldivers 2 Patch May Finally Fix Your Black Screen And Matchmaking Woes

Helldivers 2 has dropped a new patch to tackle the “most serious problems” plaguing the game today, and it looks like the fix is already starting to improve things. If you’ve been having issues with Helldivers 2 matchmaking, it looks like this new update could be the solution. Or at least, Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt seems to think so.

Helldivers 2 has been experiencing a range of server, matchmaking, and login issues since launch due to the overwhelming (and unexpected) amount of player demand for the shooter. The developer already introduced a concurrent player cap to try and resolve some of these problems, with a new patch part of a wave of updates Arrowhead plans to roll out to sort out issues plaguing players.

The full Helldivers 2 patch notes are available on Steam – the update also went live for PS5 players – with one of the big fixes including resolving a “100% block issue for quickplay matchmaking on PC.” If you’re one of the many who has experienced a black screen issue on startup, that’s been worked on too – improvements have been implemented for platform authentication to avoid this. There’s also a new “automatic retry mechanism on quickplay,” civilian mission difficulty refinement, and fixed for a number of different crashes.

Pilestedt took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement about the new Helldivers 2 patch. “Patch going out now. Highlights include resolved matchmaking and prep for increased server load. Let’s gooo!” his post reads. He also provided an update in a separate post, confirming that he’d “been able to matchmake 7/7 times now,” and said “matchmaking defo infinite amounts better now.”

In response to a user who was frustrated about the Helldivers 2 community’s defense of the game despite the wide range of issues since launch, Pilestedt said working to fix issues was a “process,” but the team was committed to doing right by the player base. “I know we all just want the game to be playable by everyone without any limitations as soon as possible,” he said. “But unfortunately it is a process, especially when everyone feels the stress and pressure. And we always want to do good by our community.”

Helldivers 2 continues to soar in popularity in spite of the range of matchmaking and server issues – according to SteamDB, the 24hr concurrent player peak has risen to over 457,000 on Steam alone. It looks like the game isn’t slowing down any time soon, and Arrowhead is working around the clock to make sure it all ticks on as expected despite the major load on servers.

Image: Arrowhead Game Studios