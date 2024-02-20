Helldivers 2 Fixes For ‘Most Serious Problems’ To Roll Out Tomorrow

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios is releasing the first of a wave of fixes for the “most serious problems” the game has experienced over its first week. Fixes will arrive over the next day or so as part of a range of “continuous improvements over the days and weeks to come.”

Helldivers 2 launched to overwhelming success, but the sheer volume of concurrent players has led to a range of issues with logins, matchmaking, mission rewards and more. In an effort to alleviate some of the reported problems until it could issue fixes, developer Arrowhead Game Studios announced a temporary 450,000 concurrent player cap. It seems the player cap is just the beginning of their work to get Helldivers 2 running as smoothly as possible for the huge player base.

Arrowhead Game Studios took to the official Helldivers 2 Discord to share an update on their work to improve the game. “We have improvements rolling out this week focused on the most serious problems in the game: login, matchmaking, and server load,” the message reads (via IGN). “You will see one update for PC and PS5 tomorrow, though please keep in mind that no single update will solve all the issues. Rather, we will be making continuous improvements over the days and weeks to come. We’re all working hard to make sure that the game is a stable place to spread Managed Democracy to every planet in the galaxy. Thank you, as always.”

Issues plaguing Helldivers 2 (possibly more than the aforementioned robots and bugs) include server crashing, players being sent back to their ships, and a litany of login issues. The developer has been working around the clock to get on top of things as player numbers continue to grow. Over 400,000 concurrent players recently hopped on to play via Steam alone – a number that’s likely much higher when accounting for PlayStation players, too.

While many players have experienced issues while playing Helldivers 2, it’s not been enough to deter the building hype for the game. Hopefully this new round of updates will be the shot in the arm the game needs to manage the torrent of Helldivers wanting to get stuck in to the frantic space shooter.

Image: Arrowhead Game Studios