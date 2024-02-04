This Week In Games Australia: Helldivers 2 And Foamstars Lead A Quiet Week

Happy Helldivers 2 week, folks. Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, things quieten down a little after a busy end to January and a hectic first week of Feb. This week’s two biggest titles are smaller PlayStation gambles — Helldivers 2 and Foamstars. Helldivers 2 (a third-person co-operative live service shooter) lands just days after Suicide Squad (another third-person co-operative live service shooter). Compared to Suicide Squad, I haven’t heard much grumbling about Helldivers 2 being a GaaS title. This is presumably because PlayStation’s marketing put the game’s GaaS systems on full display. People may not love GaaS as a concept, but most folks are happy to chill as long as they know what they’re getting.

While Helldivers 2 will drop on digital for somewhere close to full fare, Foamstars is one of February’s claim-to-keep bonus games for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers. While Foamstars feels like it might have a bit of a mountain to climb, it isn’t going to cost me anything to try it, so I will. It’s also one of the only games I’ve seen attempt to beat Nintendo’s Splatoon at its own game and that, by itself, is interesting to me.

Sydney’s Puzzlab finally drops Detective Ridelle this week. You should check that out — there’s a free demo on Steam if you require further convincing of its quality. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gets its Complete Edition package, with all its DLC content. Finally, there’s a sudden burst of movement among the PS VR 2 titles, a thrilling moment for owners of one of the most dust-gathering headsets on the market (I can get away with that sledge because I count myself among you).

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

February 5

Detective Ridelle (PC) 🇦🇺

From Puzzlab in Sydney!

February 6

Alisa (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Clem (PC, NS)

Empyrion – Galactic Survival: Dark Faction (PC)

Foamstars (PS5, PS4)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Complete Edition (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

February 7

Granblue Fantasy Relink (PS5, PS4, PC)

(PS5 retail launch)

Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost (PC)

February 8

Dead Hook (PS5, PC)

Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment of this Greedy Game! (PC, NS, PS4)

Legendary Tales (PS5)

The Inquisitor (PC)

Image: Square Enix, PlayStation, Puzzlab, Kotaku Australia