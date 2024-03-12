ANZ Sales Charts: Helldivers 2 Outsold Final Fantasy VII Rebirth At Launch

New retail sales reporting indicates Helldivers 2 was outselling Final Fantasy VII Rebirth when the latter title launched. The co-op shooter nabbed the number one position on both the Australian and New Zealand retail charts.

The Arrowhead Game Studios’ produced game, which has become the breakout hit of 2024, managed to hold its ground against Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at launch. This is remarkable considering Helldivers 2 is a modestly-budgeted AA title, up against what is sure to be one of the year’s biggest and most talked-about launches.

The news comes from the Australian games industry body IGEA, which was itself reporting on findings from Games Sales Data. Across the week of February 26 to March 3, Helldivers 2 sat at #1 on the Australia and New Zealand retail sales charts, with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in second place. Rebirth appeared again in third place, a retail twin-pack containing a copy of Remake and Rebirth. In fourth place was the PS5 version of Pacific Drive, another small game roaring up the charts. You simply love to see it.

The rest of the chart slots are filled with the usual live service suspects: Rainbow Six Siege, Modern Warfare III, GTA 5, and EA FC 24. The PS4 version of Horizon: Zero Down – Complete Edition also appears. If I were to hazard a guess, I’d say it was on sale and folks correctly identified a bargain.

IGEA has posted no hard sales figures, however. It also doesn’t account for digital sales, which I would be very interested to see. Another reason for sites like the PlayStation Blog and Xbox News Wire to post local sales numbers, in my opinion. My expectation would be that Helldivers 2 will have held that ground as well. Kotaku Australia has reached out to Games Sales Data to confirm the total units sold in ANZ.

A huge win for a smaller game enjoying its moment in the spotlight.